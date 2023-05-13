It took exactly two songs for Kenny Chesney to blow the doors off Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday night.

After “Til It’s Gone” and his “I Go Back” tour welcoming message — “I think it’s been four years since we’ve played in this building. We’re going to make up for every single second tonight,” Chesney and his band kicked into “Beer in Mexico.”

Driven by Lynyrd Skynyrd-like three-guitar attack and Chesney’s constant motion stage work, the packed-to-the-rafters crowd of more than 12,500, went into full voice, elevating the show to the point of no return.

“We don’t just see you,” Chesney said, patting his heart. “We feel you…what an audience we have here tonight.”

And it was on — rocking to “Reality,” taking a trip to the islands with “Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven” and hitting the emotions of the spotlight ballad “Somewhere With You.”

And that was just the first 30 minutes of the fast-moving, two-hour show, that had the crowd singing along, clapping in time m, dancing in their seats — fully illuminated on the anthemic “Big Star,” one of the night’s many highlights.

Other highlights — or maybe just the songs I like best — were a cool, slow swinging “When the Sun Goes Down,” the “hillbilly rockstar” rocker “Living in Fast Forward and the non-setlist ballad “There Goes My Life” that Chesney pulled out just before it became a touching crowd vocal performance.

My favorite part of the show came when opener Kelsea Ballerini returned to the stage, joining Chesney on a rock’n’roll romp through “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” their duet “Half of my hometown,” and, after taking a shot “You and Tequila.”

Then the bouncy, pop culture celebration “American Kids” kicked off the run of hits that closed the set with “How Forever Feels” and encored with “Don’t Happen Twice.”

That Chesney and the band put on a terrific show was no surprise. He’s a multiple country entertainer of the year and all his previous Lincoln shows have been thoroughly entertaining and engaging.

But, returning to arenas after playing stadiums last year, he, the band and the crowd kicked things up to a whole new level for Lincoln.

Ballerini and her six-member band tore through 11 songs in their 40-minute set, opening with her Grammy-nominated “HEARTFELT” and going out with the rock blast of “Miss Me More.”

In between, she played both sides of the country/pop line, delivering a rambunctious “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME” followed by a killer emotional take on her “Penthouse,” singing from her knees in the middle of the stage.

Thoroughly engaging, Ballerini worked the stage like a total pro and repeatedly connected with the audience with stories and observations.

“I think this is my first time playing in Lincoln, Nebraska,” she said. “We had an off day here yesterday. I went to Barry’s. Today they had the Farmer’s Market. I hope it’s not too soon. But I have the biggest crush on you. We just love it here.”

Judging from the audience response — singing with her so well she complimented the crowd and the roar at set’s end, it appears Lincoln returned that crush.

Ballerini almost certainly will be back — and, given her impressive performance, she might just be atop the bill.