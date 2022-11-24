 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Keeping the albums spinning: Couple takes over Lefty's Records

  • 0
Lefty's Records, 11.23

Elizabeth Snuttjer, one of the new owners of Lefty's Records, worked this week to prepare for Black Friday Record Store Day.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Elizabeth Snuttjer had been a regular customer of Lefty’s Records since the shop opened 11 years ago, often picking up an album or two when she stopped at the veterinary clinic next door to buy food for her aging rabbit.

Now Snuttjer is at the store near 27th and South streets five days a week, selling rather than buying records. Her husband, Brook Taylor, is there on Sundays, running the business they purchased from Les Greer in September.

Chatting with actors on the yellow brick carpet during the legendary singer's farewell tour.

“We saw the announcement that Les was going to retire and close the business,” Taylor said. “We thought that was sad. We thought we’d give it a shot.”

Lefty’s was closed for 10 days after the couple took over from Greer, who trained them in how he operated the store. The new owners are still going though and sorting “stuff” and figuring out what needs to be acquired to fill the bins.

People are also reading…

“We had to rebuild the inventory,” Snuttjer said. “The demand for vinyl is so high you have to order stuff like two months out. I’ve got pre-orders for March now on a few items.”

Taylor, now a visual artist who played in punk bands in the ‘80s, is buying punk rock for the store, and a friend is serving as a reggae advisor. New vendors also will allow the store to have a wider variety and more timely delivery of albums.

But there are no plans for Lefty’s to try to compete with the giant national retailers that have, over the last handful of years, begun to stock more and more albums.

“If Walmart and Target carry it, we just can't always carry all that,” Snuttjer said. “We want to have stuff that you’re not going to find there. We’ve got lots of jazz. That’s a big one in this store. Soundtracks are huge, and rock, of course. We’ve got new wave in and some punk sections now.”

Old-school record buyers are likely to experience sticker shock when they take a look at the prices for albums, which are often $25 or more for a single LP.

“Definitely the price has gone up,” Snuttjer said. “At some point, I think it'll level out, but that's just its demand. It’s demand-based like everything, housing and eggs.”

A staple of local record shops, more affordable used records are right in the wheelhouse of Snuttjer, who has been a record hunter for years. She once found used records in a warehouse that was being remodeled and brought them to record shows to sell. At Lefty’s, she's purchasing used records that are brought into the store.

Used prices have gone up with the new vinyl boom, which last year saw sales of new records double from 2020 to more than 42 million. That growth likely won’t be matched in 2022. But, in August, vinyl sales were up by 27% over the previous year. And that was well before Taylor Swift moved more than a half-million copies of “Midnights.”

That vinyl boom, which really took off during the pandemic, is being driven by Generation Z music lovers who have been responsible for sales of artists like Swift. That’s often seen at Lefty’s and other Lincoln record stores.

“I’ve been here when young people come in and say they just got a turntable and they’re buying their first record,” Taylor said. “That’s kind of exciting.”

This week, Lefty’s will almost certainly have its biggest day in the new owners' short tenure.

Black Friday will bring in dozens of young newcomers and old collectors eager to purchase the special releases sold only at brick-and-mortar stores, like Lefty’s, whose Record Store Day order was already secured behind the counter a week before items could go on sale.

“I ordered what people told me to order," Snuttjer said. "That's what Les told me to do.

Leading Off: Lincoln's Wheezetones are one group's alternative to a weekly poker night

"We ordered what we ordered, and we’re only hunting down one item. Otherwise, it's all here in the store.”

Like all retailers, Lefty’s was also getting ready for Christmas, with multiple versions of the soundtrack for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” flying off the shelves, a Billy Idol holiday album waiting to be purchased and Snuttjer creating inexpensive, pre-wrapped “White Elephant” gifts from the old inventory that neither the giver nor receiver will know what is inside.

Lefty’s will close for a couple weeks in January for cleaning, rearranging, adding new inventory – like books – and some redecorating of the store, where Taylor has already hung dozens of his photographs from “back in the punk rock days” at the Drumstick and The Brickyard.

Those photos are both a nod to Lincoln’s music history but also part of an effort to try to turn Lefty’s into an old-school record store, like Dirt Cheap, Pickles and Twisters.

“That’s the cool thing about this place, it brings people together,” Taylor said. “Record stores were always the place you could go to find out what was happening, where people were playing and to talk about music.

"We want to be the place where you go to find out the cool things going on in Lincoln.”

Lincoln folk singer Andrea von Kampen turns actress in "A Chance Encounter"
"Remember the Drumstick" gets Lincoln premiere at Ross Friday

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kenny Chesney to play Lincoln in May

Kenny Chesney to play Lincoln in May

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Lincoln. The May 13 concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena also will feature three-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini.

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”

Pink and Lizzo to play Omaha shows next year

Pink and Lizzo to play Omaha shows next year

Pink will bring her “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour to Charles Schwab Field on Aug. 21 and Lizzo will play the CHI Health Center on May 19 in two major pop shows announced for Omaha on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cheryl Burke says she would return to 'Dancing with the Stars' as a judge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News