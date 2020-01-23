Kansas City trombonist Marcus Lewis and his quartet to play Jazz in June fundraiser Saturday

“I played with her for 8½ years,” Lewis said Monday. “It was a lot of fun. It was a very surreal experience to get to travel all over the world and play music for people ... at this time three years ago, we were performing at the White House. We played there for President Obama maybe three or four times during the eight years.”

Monáe’s adventurous, neo-psychedelic soul doesn’t immediately seem connected to the music Lewis now writes and performs. But get inside it, he says, and it’s there -- ”Her music’s got some jazz influence in it, jazz, classical, R&B. It was a real fun gig.”

When Lewis joined up with Monáe, he was living in Atlanta, but, two years later, moved to Kansas City, where his wife took a new job. That relocation didn’t matter much to him on one level.

“Kansas City has an airport,” he said. “That’s all I need.”

On another level, however, the move put Lewis right in the midst of a thriving scene in a city that has since the 1920s, been a jazz mecca.

“I knew about the scene,” Lewis said. “But it’s really deep -- you find that out when you get here. It’s a great place to be at, to play. And I love the American Jazz Museum. We play a holiday show there every year and pack the place.”