Kansas City trombonist Marcus Lewis and his quartet to play Jazz in June fundraiser Saturday

Marcus Lewis started playing trombone for a good reason
“I picked the trombone because I used to see parades in my hometown (Waynesboro, Georgia), and the trombones were in the front of the bands,” Lewis said. “That’s not deep, but it’s really the reason.”
Regardless of why he started blowing the sliding horn, the trombone was a perfect fit for Lewis, providing him with a way to make a living.
“All I do is play music,” he said. “I teach adjunct at (University of Missouri-Kansas City), but the majority of my income comes from playing and writing music. I feel fortunate.”
A fixture on the Kansas City jazz scene, Lewis leads a 20-member big band and a quartet and has, over the last two decades, performed and/or recorded with Aretha Franklin, Prince, Janelle Monáe, Bruno Mars, B.o.B, Jidenna, Musiqsoulchild, Avery Sunshine, The Bar-Keys, Confunkshun, Quincy Jones and Sugarfoot’s Ohio Players.
He’ll be bringing his quartet to Lincoln Saturday for Jazz in January, a fundraiser for Jazz in June.
The quartet, which will find Lewis joined by Eddie Moore on keyboards, Peter Schamb on key bass and Zack Morrow on drums, won’t be delivering its version of jazz standards at ChezSoDo Saturday night.
“We’re doing original music, all my music, original modern jazz,” Lewis said. “I’ve always been interested in writing music since I was in high school and taught myself. It’s something I just learned to do. Listening to and transcribing records is how I learned to write.”
Some of those records were by classic jazz artists Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Others came from a younger generation, like Joshua Redman, Wayne Shorter and Dave Holland. Hints of all turn up in Lewis’ compositions.
“It comes through basically everything you’ve experienced does,” he said. “I listened to a lot of ‘80s pop growing up, too, so that flows in my music. Hip-hop, even some classical is in there.”
So how does the original music go over? Do people connect with songs they’ve never heard before?
You have free articles remaining.
“People seem to like it,” Lewis said. “The main thing I try to do is have melody. The melodic material needs to be strong enough and memorable enough that listeners can remember the melody when it comes around and after.
“I’ve had people after the shows say the melodies really stick with them. I’ve played in Lincoln before and all around Omaha, so some of the people who come will remember my music from that.”
That’s largely because Lewis attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha from 2001-03, where he earned a master of fine arts degree in trombone performance.
From 2008-10, Lewis toured with a version of '70s funk/soul band Ohio Players led by original frontman, the late Sugarfoot. Then he took a gig with one of the most striking new artists of the 21st century, Janelle Monáe.
“I played with her for 8½ years,” Lewis said Monday. “It was a lot of fun. It was a very surreal experience to get to travel all over the world and play music for people ... at this time three years ago, we were performing at the White House. We played there for President Obama maybe three or four times during the eight years.”
Monáe’s adventurous, neo-psychedelic soul doesn’t immediately seem connected to the music Lewis now writes and performs. But get inside it, he says, and it’s there -- ”Her music’s got some jazz influence in it, jazz, classical, R&B. It was a real fun gig.”
When Lewis joined up with Monáe, he was living in Atlanta, but, two years later, moved to Kansas City, where his wife took a new job. That relocation didn’t matter much to him on one level.
“Kansas City has an airport,” he said. “That’s all I need.”
On another level, however, the move put Lewis right in the midst of a thriving scene in a city that has since the 1920s, been a jazz mecca.
“I knew about the scene,” Lewis said. “But it’s really deep -- you find that out when you get here. It’s a great place to be at, to play. And I love the American Jazz Museum. We play a holiday show there every year and pack the place.”
While sideman opportunities continue to pop up, Lewis said he’s got no plans to take any of the offers. Instead, he’s going to play his music with his groups, exactly as he’ll be doing Saturday in Lincoln.
“I’m really focusing on my own material, just trying to push it out there,” he said. “My big band is getting some attention for combining jazz with hip-hop. My big band has two rappers with the band. We’re the first big band do to that.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott