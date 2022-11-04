Kansas City power pop band Honeywagon headlines Friday scholarship fundraiser at Rococo

Honeywagon, a Kansas City power pop band that includes ex-Spec guitarist Mike Penne, the Gears, with Spec drummer Don Holmquist and the Darryl White Trio will provide the music for the 2nd Annual Complete Family Foundation fundraiser at the Rococo Theatre Friday.

The Specs was a late ‘70s Lincoln new wave band, that included Matthew Sweet, that frequently played the Drumstick, the N. 48th St. fried chicken restaurant/rock club that is being commemorated Friday night with the Lincoln premiere of the documentary “Remembering the Drumstick” at the Ross Media Arts Center.

Friday’s “Celebrate Judy Scholarship Event” will raise funds for the Judy Fletcher Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, established by Brian Hull 12 years ago to honor his Southeast Community College Alcohol/Drug Clinician classmate died of a heart attack, is given to an SCC student each year.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and includes door prizes, a live auction, taco bar and surf and turf dinner, as well as the music and dance.

Tickets for the fundraiser start at $25 and are available at completefamilyfoundation.org or at the door.