Country star Kane Brown is coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena next spring.
The multi-platinum singer Friday announced a May 7 stop in Lincoln on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour.
Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane also join the tour lineup, with each rotating throughout the tour.
Tickets for the Lincoln show will go on sale at noon Nov. 15. Price information was not yet available.
Noted as being the “future of country” (Billboard) and one of “31 People Changing the South” (Time), Brown released his sophomore "Experiment" in November 2018.