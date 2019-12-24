Justin Bieber returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2020

Justin Bieber delivered fans some big news on Christmas Eve. He'll be releasing a new single next week, and he's planning a tour next year.

In a YouTube video, Bieber revealed 40-plus tour dates, including a June 16 return to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Bieber's return to Lincoln will come nearly four years to the day after his 2016 debut. His 2020 tour is a mix of stadium and arena shows, kicking off May 14 in Seattle. On either side of his Lincoln appearance, he has stadium shows scheduled in Denver (June 13) and Chicago (June 19).

In Tuesday's video, Bieber announced a docuseries set to debut on Dec. 31 and that his new single, "Yummy," will be out on Jan. 3.

“My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me," Bieber said on the video. "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

Although Bieber hasn't dropped a new album since "Purpose" came out in 2015, he has delivered new material. This year, he teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Dan + Shay for “I Don’t Care” and “10,000 Hours" and is part of a remix of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”