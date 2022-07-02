'Just About the Music' -- Todd Rundgren returns to Lincoln for Bourbon Theatre show

Todd Rundgren last played Lincoln six years ago with Ringo Starr’s All Star Band, entertaining a Pinewood Bowl crowd with a raucous “Bang the Drum All Day” and an impassioned “Love is the Answer,” referring to his Knickerbockers show the previous year.

Saturday, Rundgren will be back in town, this time playing the Bourbon Theatre. That show will be the second stop on his appropriately titled “The Unpredictable Tour” that opened Thursday at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

That monthlong tour comes after Rundgren spent two months on the road opening for and playing with his friend Daryl Hall, a collaboration that will resume in August, all part of a year in which one of the hardest working men in show business also played a Beatles tribute tour.

Playing his songs and those of others is exactly what the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wants tp do.

“I’m not a celebrity seeker, my name isn’t in your Apple news feed,” Rundgren told Variety last month. “I’m just about the music.”

He’s been all about the music for more than a half century, beginning his career with the Nazz, a psychedelic garage band that recorded the first version of his future signature song, “Hello It’s Me,” on their 1968 debut.

That hit, the first song he ever wrote, came off 1973’s double-platinum ”Something/Anything” his third record since leaving Nazz and the first issued under the name Todd Rundgren.

Proving himself to be a master of the pop ballad and a blue-eyed soul man, Rundgren feared becoming the “male Carole King,” and as he has done throughout his career, took an abrupt, eclectic turn, shift, solo and with his band Utopia, hitting everything from synth-rooted-rock, hard rock, experimental electronics prog rock and what’s now called yacht rock.

At the same time, Rundgren became one of the era’s go-to producers, helming now classic albums like Grand Funk Railroad’s “We’re An American Band” and the New York Dolls self-titled debut, both from 1973, the Tubes’ “Remote Control” from 1976, Meat Loaf’s 1977 smash “Bat Out of Hell,” and “Wave,” the 1979 fourth album by Patti Smith.

Along the way – from the ’70s to today, Rundgren has been at the forefront of technology, in the studio and out, creating the first interactive TV concerts in 1978, the first interactive album in 1994, the first artist-run website in 2000, as well as working with synthesizers, electronic music and pioneering music videos.

“He was unflinching in the face of new technology,” Smith said in her speech inducting Rundgren into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “He would tell the band, ‘if you know what you want, I will help you. If you don’t know what you want, I’ll do it for you.'

“He’s been our alchemist, our wizard, our true star.”

Rundgren famously didn’t turn up for the induction, skipping the ceremony to play a show a couple hundred miles away from Cleveland, while repeatedly saying it was more important for his fans than it was for him.

“For me, I was 35 when they started the Rock Hall and I didn’t really see the point of it at that time,” the 73-year-old Rundgren told The Repository a few days before last year’s ceremony. “Also, I was convinced, and think history has backed that up, that when you call it the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, you have to be quite scrupulous about who you induct into it.”

That said, Rundgren acknowledges that the Hall of Fame induction is likely what got him back on the music supervisor radar that has resulted in his songs landing in films like “Licorice Pizza” and in the Netflix series “Ozark.”

The shows, of course, used Rundgren’s ’70s music. But he’s got lots and lots more, including his latest release, “Godiva Girl.”

A funk-infused ballad that’s a collaboration with The Roots. “Godiva Girl” is the first single from the forthcoming album “Space Force.” Like 2017’s “White Night,” it will find Rundgren working with, among others, Sparks, Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen, Crowded House’s Neil Finn and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo.

There’s a chance that “Godiva Girl” will be heard Saturday when Rundgren and his longtime band members Jesse Gress, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince and Gil Assayas' take the Bourbon stage.

There are better odds that the show will include his best-known songs, like “I Saw The Light,” “Can We Still Be Friends” and “We Got to Get You a Woman,” some Utopia material, along with some ’90s and 2000’s releases.

But, who really knows? Rundgren has shown throughout his career that’s he capable of doing almost anything -- and besides that, the tour is named “unpredictable.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

