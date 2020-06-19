JPA asked to kick in extra $600,000 to get arena through COVID-19 losses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Pinnacle Bank Arena sits dark and quiet amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials are seeking additional funds to bridge the gap until sporting events and concerts return.

At its meeting next week, the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency will consider sending $600,000 to the arena to make up for lost revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions on events.

Arena revenues essentially dried up following the final game of the boys state basketball tournament on March 14. That event, however, was also hit by restrictions, dropping attendance at the arena from 65,000 over three days in a typical year to less than 5,000 this year.

The last big arena event was the DaBaby concert March 11 that drew 6,500 people. It was one of the last arena concerts held in the U.S.

“Basically, without having events, we’re not getting any revenue and we still have operating expenses,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. "Frankly, it’s like every business out there. Just because they’re shut down, that doesn’t mean their expenses don’t accrue. You can’t just shut down and walk away from it.”

Ongoing expenses are largely utility costs, maintenance and some limited staffing costs, Lorenz said.