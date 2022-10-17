 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Journey coming to Lincoln to play at arena in March

FILE - This April 7, 2017 file photo shows members of Journey, Steve Smith, from left, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.

Journey is journeying back to Lincoln next year.

The rock band, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 25 as part of its Freedom Tour.

This will be the third stop at the arena for Journey, which is known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin,” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully" and "Lights." It played there in 2017 and again in 2018 as part of a co-headliner tour with Def Leppard.

Joining Journey for the March 25 concert will be Toto, another band that's been around since the 1970s. It's known for hits such as “Rosanna,” “Africa” and “Hold the Line.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

