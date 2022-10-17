Journey coming to Lincoln to play at arena in March

Journey is journeying back to Lincoln next year.

The rock band, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 25 as part of its Freedom Tour.

This will be the third stop at the arena for Journey, which is known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin,” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully" and "Lights." It played there in 2017 and again in 2018 as part of a co-headliner tour with Def Leppard.

Joining Journey for the March 25 concert will be Toto, another band that's been around since the 1970s. It's known for hits such as “Rosanna,” “Africa” and “Hold the Line.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.