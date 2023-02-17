Blake Shelton put a new twist on the country concert trope to kick off his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour”
Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The country star took concert goers on a trip down memory lane, performing his earliest hits while showing videos of Lincoln and reading headlines from the Lincoln Journal Star from each respective time frame.
That run began with the hit-song "Some Beach."
Shelton jokingly referred back to a Journal Star headline from 2005, “
Westfield Shoppingtown Gateway renamed Westfield Gateway.”
A newspaper clip from the Lincoln Journal Star on June 2, 2005 when
Westfield Shoppingtown Gateway was renamed to Westifeld Gateway.
“How did you guys find that mall?" Shelton quipped.
The next headline from 2005 was “Lincoln Police Department reinstates its motorcycle unit after a 30-year absence.”
“Lincoln had to be so unsafe for 30 years," Shelton said.
A newspaper clipping from the Lincoln Journal Star in April 29, 2005 when Lincoln Police brought back the motorcycle patrol program, which it had dropped in the 1970s.
For 2003, the headline items were: “Lincoln North Star High/Middle School opens” and ”Mary Reipma Ross Media Arts Center opens.”
Shelton butchered the pronunciation of “Reipma,” then said “I’m sure all you guys remember that.”
A clip from the Lincoln Journal Star from Aug. 25, 2003 when Lincoln North Star High School opened.
The hit song Shelton performed from that time was “Ol’ Red.”
For Shelton's 2001 throwback, he showed pictures of himself, a magazine cover of his now-wife Gwen Stefani, an 11-year-old Carly Pearce
— who had joined him onstage for a duet — and a joke about opener Jackson Dean, who was born in 2000, flashed on the screen before he sang his first hit “Austin.”
15 things performers say about Lincoln and the arena
Thomas Rhett
“In my whole seven years of touring, I’ve never seen a crowd this large and engaged,” Thomas Rhett said at his Oct. 13, 2018, show. Later, he said, “I kind of feel like I’m from Nebraska now, which is kind of weird.”
Zach Pluhacek
Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert: "I can't think of any better place to end it (his tour). I've been to Nebraska before. I've played shows here. I know you know how to raise hell."
The Associated Press
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney, who played the arena July 14, 2014, said, “You’re a great crowd, and this is a great place. I love this place,” and just before the closing medley told Mayor Chris Beutler, whom he met before the show, “It’s great. It’s a great venue. It sounds really good, Mr. Mayor. It sounds fabulous.”
MJ Kim/Courtesy photo
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at the end of his October 2017 shows: "I can’t know what the future holds, only God knows that. But if we get to tour again, I sure as hell would like to come back to Lincoln, Nebraska.”
During one of his first shows of the October run, Brooks referred to his previous Lincoln shows, including a State Fair appearance he called then his wildest show ever. “You can take all those other times, wrap them all together and you guys just kicked the living shit out of all of them.”
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé, who gave the first arena concert Sept. 13, 2013, "They did a beautiful job. Beautiful job. I can tell you, aesthetically the building is beautiful." Later, he said, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is one of the great highlights of my career to be here and open this building for you."
On his return in 2018, the singer said: “You are strong people here. I admire you very much. I respect what you’re doing and, more than that, I just like you. I’ll come back here as many times as you’ll have me. It won’t be five years. I promise.”
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Carrie Underwood
“We knew the crowd here was going to be so amazing, we thought we’d go ahead and shoot our next music video here in Lincoln tonight," Carrie Underwood said at her March 26, 2016, Lincoln concert.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star file photo
Eric Church
“We’re in a place that has been very, very good to me," country singer Eric Church said at the arena on May 20, 2015. "Tonight, you have broken a record. There have never been more people in this arena than there are tonight. That means we’re going to be here for a long time and play a lot of songs.”
MATT RYERSON/Journal Star file photo
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar, who played the arena in July: “I appreciate you all tonight. I was going to ask, is the energy still up tonight? I see Nebraska don’t get tired. Guess what, I don’t either.”
Associated Press file photo
Jake Owen
Country star Jake Owen, who performed Oct. 18, 2014, said, "I've got to tell you out of the entire year we sold more tickets in Lincoln, Nebraska, than anywhere else in the country. To see it completely, completely full tonight, on behalf of me and my family, thanks for making my dreams come true. I love Nebraska."
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Pearl Jam
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, who performed Oct. 9, 2014, said, "This is a new building. You've had some good bands play here. Rod Stewart, with all due respect; Katy Perry, with all due respect; James Taylor, with all due respect. Just to get it broken in a little, we need to rattle the bolts in here."
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Lil' Wayne
"We saved the best for last," Lil' Wayne said of his tour-ending concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena March 6, 2016.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star file photo
Mick Cronin
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, shown during a game Dec. 13, 2014, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, said, “Nebraska, outside of Louisville, has the best arena I’ve been in.”
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney, performing at Pinnacle Bank Arena July 16, 2015:
“Lincoln, Nebraska, I can’t tell you what a thrill it is to sing that song ('The Boys of Fall') in this town, this arena, this state, this community, where it (football) means so much."
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
James Taylor
James Taylor, whose show was June 21, 2014, said the arena was a “beautiful place.” Earlier, he said, "This place wasn’t here the last time I was here, 10-12 years ago. It’s a nice spot. Roomy.”
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Tom Thibodeau
NBA coach Tom Thibodeau at a preseason exhibition game in October 2016: “Hotel was great and the facility is unbelievable. (This arena) has got to be a huge plus, and I’ve heard about the practice facility as well.”
AP FILE PHOTO
