Blake Shelton put a new twist on the country concert trope to kick off his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The country star took concert goers on a trip down memory lane, performing his earliest hits while showing videos of Lincoln and reading headlines from the Lincoln Journal Star from each respective time frame.

That run began with the hit-song "Some Beach."

Shelton jokingly referred back to a Journal Star headline from 2005, “Westfield Shoppingtown Gateway renamed Westfield Gateway.”

“How did you guys find that mall?" Shelton quipped.

The next headline from 2005 was “Lincoln Police Department reinstates its motorcycle unit after a 30-year absence.”

“Lincoln had to be so unsafe for 30 years," Shelton said.

For 2003, the headline items were: “Lincoln North Star High/Middle School opens” and ”Mary Reipma Ross Media Arts Center opens.”

Shelton butchered the pronunciation of “Reipma,” then said “I’m sure all you guys remember that.”

The hit song Shelton performed from that time was “Ol’ Red.”

For Shelton's 2001 throwback, he showed pictures of himself, a magazine cover of his now-wife Gwen Stefani, an 11-year-old Carly Pearce — who had joined him onstage for a duet — and a joke about opener Jackson Dean, who was born in 2000, flashed on the screen before he sang his first hit “Austin.”

