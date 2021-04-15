Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal to celebrate new album and return to 'somewhat normal' at Lincoln's Zoo Bar

“We met Eddie and it was fast friends, instantly,” Hoyer said. “We love the vibes of the place. We laid down four songs that we could play and hadn’t recorded. When we got done, Eddie said 'let’s do a whole record.'”

Four months later, Hoyer had written six more songs that became part of “Natural Born Hustler.” Those songs, more tightly composed and arranged, are easy to identify on the record, contrasting with the jamming songs.

Still, the album feels coherent, with a fresh take on the ‘70s R&B and soul sound.

“When I started this project back in 2012, that’s when the Charles Bradley records were coming out, Sharon James records,” Hoyer said. “There was something about the production, the fact that it is new, very real and just sounded so good, I really fell in love with the vibe. It’s always kind of been a goal to capture some of the vibe on our records.”

The basic tracks for “Natural Born Hustler” were recorded live to tape, with few instrumental overdubs, another key to getting the record to sound the way Hoyer wanted.