Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal to celebrate new album and return to 'somewhat normal' at Lincoln's Zoo Bar
editor's pick

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal to celebrate new album and return to 'somewhat normal' at Lincoln's Zoo Bar

  • Updated
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colssal -- pool

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will celebrate the release of their new album "Natural Born Hustler" at the Zoo Bar Friday. 

 Courtesy Photo

Last spring, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal were looking forward to one of the biggest years of the band's decade-long career, with plans to tour internationally after the release of “Natural Born Hustler,” their fifth studio album by Colorado label Color Red.

Then, the coronavirus instantly put the Lincoln soul band in limbo.

Hoyer album

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will celebrate the release of "Natural Born Hustler" at the Zoo Bar Friday. 

It put on hold the release of the album in March, which was to be followed by an extensive tour through the Northeast with the New Mastersounds, a jazz fusion funk band, before heading to Spain to play some more.

"That all fell apart, so we just shelved it,” Hoyer said.

But recently, “Natural Born Hustler” was shipped to stores and uploaded onto streaming platforms. Friday, Soul Colossal will play its first shows in six months to celebrate the album’s release -- and kick off a return to “somewhat normal” that will send them out on the long-delayed tour.

“Natural Born Hustler” was primarily recorded in Colorado with Color Red label chief Eddie Roberts, the guitarist in New Mastersounds, handling the production.

Touring bands to return to Zoo Bar this weekend

Hoyer, who has recorded at Lincoln's Fuse Recordings, at Ashland’s Silver Street Studios, at Omaha’s Make Believe Studios and in Nashville, had no plans to make a record in Colorado until he and the band were introduced to Color Red by an old friend from Lincoln while they were in Denver in 2019.

“We met Eddie and it was fast friends, instantly,” Hoyer said. “We love the vibes of the place. We laid down four songs that we could play and hadn’t recorded. When we got done, Eddie said 'let’s do a whole record.'”

Four months later, Hoyer had written six more songs that became part of “Natural Born Hustler.” Those songs, more tightly composed and arranged, are easy to identify on the record, contrasting with the jamming songs.

Still, the album feels coherent, with a fresh take on the ‘70s R&B and soul sound.

“When I started this project back in 2012, that’s when the Charles Bradley records were coming out, Sharon James records,” Hoyer said. “There was something about the production, the fact that it is new, very real and just sounded so good, I really fell in love with the vibe. It’s always kind of been a goal to capture some of the vibe on our records.”

The basic tracks for “Natural Born Hustler” were recorded live to tape, with few instrumental overdubs, another key to getting the record to sound the way Hoyer wanted.

Josh Hoyer kicks off run of shows set for Zoo Bar

“The last record we did turned into an overdubbed headache," Hoyer said. "We never felt like we’ve captured what we do live very well. Charlie Johnson (at Fuse) probably did the best we’ve done, back on our first record.”

Some of the “Natural Born Hustler” songs made their way into pre-pandemic Soul Colossal shows. Others have only been showcased at the handful of outdoor gigs the band was able to play last summer.

Over the last few weeks, the quintet -- Hoyer on keyboards and vocals, Benjie Kushner on guitar, Mike Keeling on bass, Blake DeForest on trumpet and drummer Harrison ElDorado -- has been shaking off the winter rust.

“It’s been six months we’ve played at all,” Hoyer said. “Benjie is vaccinated. I’m vaccinated. Mike’s half vaccinated.

"The band is sounding really good right now. It’s been super fun.”

Friday’s Zoo shows, at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., are the first of six area engagements for the band before it heads to Oklahoma to headline Tulsa’s Mayfest on May 8. Plans are in the works -- if international travel restrictions are eased -- to take Soul Colossal to Spain in July.

Hub & Soul music series returns for second year at Union Plaza

With 16 shows already booked in Spain and at least 42 gigs books throughout Nebraska, 2021 is showing promise as a busy year for the band.

"We’re starting close to halfway through the year and still could be playing 75 shows," Hoyer said. "We’re going to be pretty busy.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

