Jim Brickman coming to Lincoln for holiday show -- "I love it ... I'm not sure what I would do is I wasn’t doing it."

"I'd always stayed in touch with him, and had done commercial jingles for him back in high school,'' she told the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2013.

Cochran was in good company. Among some of the other young artists who sang commercial jingles for Brickman were Cyndi Lauper and Whitney Houston.

Then in 1995, after each had begun to establish themselves in the music industry, they resumed their collaboration.

By that time, Brickman had quit advertising to commit to a musical career that had taken off with the 1994 release of his first album "No Word," which wasn't a big hit, but set the stage for three straight albums from 1995-97 that would go gold.

He credits much of his success in writing music to advertising.

"It prepared me to write songs that went right to the hook," he said. "You have to do that. It’s creativity on demand so you get very focused on how to craft a melody and a chorus. It was amazing. I didn’t know this was coming in my life, this career, but it was amazing training in retrospect."

Brickman's musical career has been prolific. He's released 49 albums, including six Christmas albums, and is the best-selling solo pianist of all time.