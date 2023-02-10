Jazzmeia Horn hasn’t planned anything special for her Valentine’s Day concert Tuesday.

In fact, the Grammy-nominated jazz singer, who’ll be playing the Lied Center for Performing Arts with her trio, says she doesn’t have much use for the Hallmark holiday.

“I’m not a romantic person,” Horn said, when asked about doing a Valentine’s Day show. “My romantic life is shot. I don’t know anything about romance, other than my two little girls. ... Wait a minute, my big band album is called ‘Dear Love.’ We’re going to play a lot, if not all of the compositions from that album. It’s a love album, I guess."

“Dear Love,” which got a 2022 Grammy nomination, originated just before the pandemic when Horn decided that she wanted to depart from convention and record a big band album ala Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald, who did big band records during the prime of their careers.

“I went to Concord (Records) and told them “I'm about to be 30 years old. I don’t want to wait until I’m old and gray to do a big band record,” she said.

Then came the COVID-19 lockdown, which, it turned out was a blessing for Horn as she started to make the record.

“I had all the time in the world during the pandemic,” she said. ”I wrote everything and did all the arrangements. I was ‘ I don’t know how to write for alto sax, baritone sax or bass trombone.’ So I had to figure it out. Writing for a big band is a lot of work.”

All that work, including the recording of and touring for the album, and leaving Concord, which didn’t want to support the album, has paid off for Horn.

“The big band album has been everything to me,” she said, noting that she was the first woman to produce, write and sing on a big band album that was nominated for a Grammy in the large ensemble category.

I was with the Count Basie Orchestra, the Yellowjackets, Christian McBride, all of them were doing this when I was drinking milk from my mother’s breasts. To be nominated with them was a gift to me."

The Jazz Times called the album the most-played of the year in the genre, something that makes Horn proud.

Horn didn’t win the Grammy on Sunday, but 23-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy took the Best New Artist Grammy, and gave a shoutout to Horn.

“I started mentoring her about three years ago,” Horn said. “We both live here in the Bronx. I had her come over, cooked her dinner and we talked about everything, improvisation, labels. ... Now she babysits my kids. She’s my little sis. She’s a really good friend. I'm really honored that she’s talking about me.”

Having to go independent hasn’t been easy, she said. But she wasn’t about to let a label impede her.

My grandma always said. ‘One monkey don’t stop no show,’” Horn said. “I think about a monkey wrench. It’s not going to stop me from sharing my gift. No man’s going to stop me, no woman’s going to stop me, no one’s going to stop me from doing what my purpose is on the planet..”

Horn's life purpose, she says, might have been revealed at birth.

“They had the nerve to name me Jazzmeia,” she said. “That’s how we know the Creator is funny.”

Horn, now 31, got her name from her aforementioned jazz-loving grandmother and began singing jazz at a Dallas performing arts high school. Moving to New York in 2009, Horn released her first album “A Social Call” in 2017, sending her on an international tour that included a 2018 Lincoln stop for Jazz in June.

“A Social Call,” the No. 1 album of the year on the JazzWeek radio airplay chart, earned Horn’s first Grammy nomination and a performance at the ceremony. Her followup, 2019’s “Love & Liberation” earned her second nomination for best jazz vocal album.

That record came out on Concord. But Horn has now gone entirely independent, overseeing her own label, marketing and management team and running things in the recording studio and on tour.

That, she said, has made her improve her communication, musically as well as on the business side of things.

“In the beginning, if I didn’t know how to tell them, I’d just sing it,” she said of working with musicians today. “Now I’m saying it’s a B there or that it's a little sharp or flat. I’m more specific with my communication, I think. I don’t think you can learn those things in school.”

And it’s changed her home life as well.

“Being a band leader has definitely helped me be a better mother,” she said. “I like to think my motherhood has gotten a lot better. The world can’t see that. But that’s something I know, something my family has seen."

“When we’re doing the big band, I have to make sure the flights are there, the music, that everything is right for the show. Doing that, parenthood is nothing. If can do that for a tour with 15 grown ass men, I can deal with two little girls.”

Tuesday’s concert, the first outside of New York city on the quintet’s tour, won’t be entirely ‘Dear Love.’ The program will include some songs that no one in the audience could have heard.

“We’re going to play some things from the new record when we see you guys on Tuesday,” Horn said. “The record’s going to come out in the fall. We’re going to be recording in a couple months. It’s going to be a trio record. So you’ll get to hear them first.”