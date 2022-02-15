Jazz singer Diana Krall to make Lied Center debut in October

Jazz legend Diana Krall will make her Lincoln debut Oct. 2 in a concert that is part of the Lied Center for Performing Arts' 2022-2023 season.

Krall, the only jazz singer to have had eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, has won two Grammy Awards and 10 Junos (the Canadian Grammy). Nine of her albums have gone gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum. Her 1999 album “When I Look in Your Eyes” spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

Praised by the New York Times for possessing “a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication, Krall has, since she self-financed her first album more than 25 years ago, become one of the leading stewards of the Great American Songbook. She has collaborated with the likes of Barbara Streisand and Tony Bennett, with whom she recorded a Gershwin album “Love Is Here to Stay.”

Krall’s most recent album, 2020’s “This Dream of You,” is titled after the Bob Dylan song she covered on the disc that includes songs associated with Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra along with Irving Berlin’s “How Deep is the Ocean’ and the classic “Singing in the Rain.”

A presale for Lied Center subscribers and supporters begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

As required by the artist, all ticketholders will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show in order to be admitted to the concert.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.