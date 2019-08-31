{{featured_button_text}}

The Capital Jazz Society will resume its Monday evening jazz series at Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. (11th and K streets), starting Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. and continuing every Monday through Dec. 16. All performances are free. More details: artsincorporated.org/cjs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments