The Capital Jazz Society will resume its Monday evening jazz series at Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. (11th and K streets), starting Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. and continuing every Monday through Dec. 16. All performances are free. More details: artsincorporated.org/cjs.
Jazz series resumes Sept. 9 at Chez SoDo
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Families glad to have two sons playing for Nebraska football team
-
Steven M. Sipple: Year Two rise may not equal UCF's, but NU in hands of high-grade leader
-
Steven M. Sipple: Frost has the formula, DiNardo says; Jurgens' startling rise; and some poetry
-
NU football players Hunt, Legrone suspended indefinitely
-
Toddler died after being run over by dad's vehicle, police say
Print Ads
OMAHA — Stinson Park at Aksarben Village was packed with about 10,000 people Saturday night in the first ever sellout of the Maha Music Festival.
OMAHA — Immediately after Courtney Barnett wrapped up her Maha Music Festival set, a friend said ‘They say rock 'n’ roll is dead. That was rock 'n’ roll.”
Striding onto the stage wearing a Nudie-style sequined coat and big black Stetson, Mason Ramsey had the sold-out Saturday night crowd at the Bourbon Theatre screaming before he sang or played a note.
Near the end of Lion Babe’s Lincoln Calling closing set Saturday, Jillian Hervey began to sway and swoop her hands back and forth, leading into “The Wave,” Lion Babe’s ‘70s funk infused R&B song of the summer.