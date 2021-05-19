Jazz in June to return to in-person shows with an all-Nebraska lineup

Jazz in June will return for its 30th anniversary season with a five-week lineup of Nebraska jazz and soul bands.

The free concert series, held in the sculpture garden west of the Sheldon Museum of Art, was forced online in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will return to live, in-person performances with a June 1 show by the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra. The all-Nebraska lineup is a change for Jazz in June, which has traditionally featured internationally recognized jazz artists.

“In the past, we’ve had artists from all across the U.S.,” said Jazz in June coordinator Madeline Reddel. “This year, due to the budget and wanting to support local artists at this time, we chose the best local artists."

The shows on the five Tuesdays in June will begin at 7 p.m., with the bands playing two 45-minute sets with a 15-minute break.

For now, the concerts will be conducted under the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s COVID-19 safety restrictions. The city's directed health measure including the mask requirement expires Thursday.

“We’re suggesting, and requiring for now, social distancing,” Reddel said. “That could change. But we’re asking families to sit in pods. We will have masks available, hand sanitizer.”