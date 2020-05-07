Jazz in June moves online; Lied Live goes international

Lied Live Online goes international

Canadian fiddler, step dancer and singer-songwriter April Verch will be the featured performer in the Lied Center for Performing Arts ongoing Lied Live Online streaming concert Friday.

Verch, who was a featured performer in the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Olympic Games, combines multiple traditions to create her own distinctive sound. She often fiddles and dances at the same time.

Verch has performed at the Lied Center several times and is the first artist from outside the U.S. to be featured on Lied Live Online. Lied Live Online will be streamed through the Lied Center’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The other Lied Live Online performances set for May are:

* May 15: Jazz singer Jackie Allen and bassist Hans Sturm.

* May 22: Irish singer Michael Londra.

* May 29: Humorist Juli Burney.

Lincoln Strong continues through May

Lincoln Strong, the livestreaming concert series featuring Lincoln performers that raises funds for the artists and local bars and restaurants, will continue through May.