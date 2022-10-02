Jazz great Diana Krall and her trio enthralled a sold-out Lied Center

From the opening notes of “Where or When” through the final fade of “Ophelia,” Diana Krall and her superb trio enthralled a sold-out Lied Center for Performing Arts Sunday with an exceptional 100 minutes of jazz from one of its greatest contemporary practitioners.

Wearing a glittery green gown, Krall sat at the piano, leading guitarist Anthony Wilson, bassist Robert Hurst and drummer Kareem Higgins through a set of standards that began with her breathy contralto, quiet and often slow, then picked up the trio and tempo before handing off the spotlight for solos from each of the players.

There were plenty of impressive moments and stirringly played passages, especially as Hurst, who played in Jay Leno's “The Tonight Show” band, demonstrated his virtuosity on subtly inventive solos like that he played during the Tommy Dorsey/Frank Sinatra tune “East of the Sun, West of the Moon.”

My favorite of the standards was a slowly building “I've Got You Under My Skin,” that showcased her soft, sometimes near-spoken vocals and, by the end, let the trio cut loose with the high speed but soft attack that permeated the concert.

Krall’s definition of “standards” and “jazz,” shall we say, stretches the notion of both terms – as demonstrated by the encore that paired a lovely take on Irving Berlin’s “How High the Moon,” with rock ‘n’ rolling aforementioned “Ophelia” from The Band.

And the show was highlighted by a Latin-tinged, rolling version of Tom Waits “Hey Little Bird Fly Away Home,” that found Hurst and some of the audience finger snapping along with Riggins’ drum solo and an unexpectedly moving interpretation of Bob Dylan’s “A Simple Twist of Fate.”

Its peak, however, came with Krall literally in a spotlight, playing alone and delivering a distinctive, stretched-out “A Case of You,” a Joni Mitchell classic that is perfectly suited to her vocal and musical approach.

Krall’s concert opened the 2022-23 Lied Center season. Suffice it to say, there may be others at the level she and her trio presented Sunday, but it won’t be topped by any.