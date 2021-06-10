Jamey Johnson to kick off major 2021 concerts in Lincoln Friday

Jamey Johnson hasn’t put out an album of original material in more than a decade. But the outlaw country flag bearer says those who turn up at his shows essentially get a new record every time he and his band hit the boards.

“It’s almost like that little two-hour session on the stage has taken the place of making a record for me because every night, it’s a record,” Johnson told Rolling Stone last month. “My shows vary. I’ll do whatever comes to mind at a show, whether it’s something new or some cover.”

That will happen Friday at Pinewood Bowl, when Johnson plays the second show on his post-pandemic tour, which started Thursday in Wichita and moves to Des Moines on Saturday.

Originally slated for 2020 Lincoln on the Streets to be held on Centennial Mall, Johnson’s show was, first, postponed to 2021, then moved to Pinewood Bowl because of COVID-19 restrictions that were in place earlier this year.

Seating for Friday’s 7 p.m. show, which will be opened by Whiskey Myers, will be general admission.

“There will be 4,000 seats set, nothing is reserved,” said ASM-Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz. “We’ve rearranged things a little, so there will be some areas where people can stand and gather.”