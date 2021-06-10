 Skip to main content
Jamey Johnson to kick off major 2021 concerts in Lincoln Friday
Jamey Johnson to kick off major 2021 concerts in Lincoln Friday

Jamey Johnson's new album, Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran is out now!

Jamey Johnson hasn’t put out an album of original material in more than a decade. But the outlaw country flag bearer says those who turn up at his shows essentially get a new record every time he and his band hit the boards.

“It’s almost like that little two-hour session on the stage has taken the place of making a record for me because every night, it’s a record,” Johnson told Rolling Stone last month. “My shows vary. I’ll do whatever comes to mind at a show, whether it’s something new or some cover.”

That will happen Friday at Pinewood Bowl, when Johnson plays the second show on his post-pandemic tour, which started Thursday in Wichita and moves to Des Moines on Saturday.

Originally slated for 2020 Lincoln on the Streets to be held on Centennial Mall, Johnson’s show was, first, postponed to 2021, then moved to Pinewood Bowl because of COVID-19 restrictions that were in place earlier this year.

Seating for Friday’s 7 p.m. show, which will be opened by Whiskey Myers, will be general admission.

Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson will play Pinewood Bowl Friday in the first major Lincoln concert of 2021

“There will be 4,000 seats set, nothing is reserved,” said ASM-Lincoln general manager Tom Lorenz. “We’ve rearranged things a little, so there will be some areas where people can stand and gather.”

Tickets are $45 the day of the show, with $99 VIP pit access tickets also available at ticketmaster.com.

Johnson has performed in Lincoln multiple times, with most shows at the Bourbon Theatre, which presents the Lincoln on the Streets series.

His most recent Lincoln appearance was opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd at Pinnacle Bank Arena in November 2018.

At that show, one of the best opening performances ever at the arena, Johnson, joined by his 10-piece band, complete with horn section, organ, pedal steel guitar and a backing vocalist, delivered a set of his best known numbers “The Lonesome Song,” “The High Cost of Living” and “In Colors,” along with covers of Skynyrd, The Band and Jerry Reed songs.

That’s the sort of performance that Johnson is likely to bring to Pinewood.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

