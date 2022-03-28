Jake Owen, Incubus coming to Pinewood Bowl

Tickets for Pinewood Bowl concerts featuring Jake Owen and Incubus are to go on sale Friday.
Country music artist Jake Owen on Monday announced plans for a June 16 concert at the amphitheater in Pioneers Park.
The concert will mark Owen's first appearance at Pinewood after he performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2014. He also headlined Frog Fest near the Bluestem Lake State Recreation Area south of Lincoln in 2017.
A platinum artist with six studio albums to his name, Owen's stop in Lincoln comes as his new single, “Made For You,” is climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts.
Incubus, the iconic alt rock band formed in 1991, is set to take the Pinewood Bowl stage on Sept. 23
Tickets for the concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at
Ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster app or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other Pinewood Bowl shows, all now on sale, are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2; and Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29.
Top Journal Star photos for March
Top Journal Star photos for March
A driver in a pickup truck makes their way along a northern portion of 27th street as a break in the clouds after Tuesday's storm allows for a final burst of color on March 22, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Elton John points to the crowd after he finishes his opener, "Bennie And The Jets," on Sunday, March 27, 2022, during the Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Nebraska head baseball coach Will Bolt talks with his team between innings during the baseball game on Sunday, March 27, 2022, between Michigan and Nebraska at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Cass Warren, 12, throws a disc golf next to his father Dan Warren on a windy afternoon at Pioneers Park, Friday, March 25, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Theresa Thibodeau, Breland Ridenour, Charles Herbster, and Brett Lindstrom (from left) participate in a discourse during a gubernatorial debate hosted at the Nebraska Public Media studios on March 24, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Lincoln Pius X’s Ellie Wolseger rests on the mat after an attempt in the girls pole vault on Thursday, March 24, 2022, during the Northeast Relays track meet at Lincoln High. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Kindergartener Lyum Brady eats lunch on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hartley Elementary School. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
A Lincoln city crew cleans up a fallen tree near 15th and Sumner streets, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Cars travel at the intersection of O and 16th streets on a rainy night, Monday, March 21, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
As the sun goes down, fans watch during the baseball game Friday, March 18, 2022, between Nebraska and Texas A&M-Corpus Christian at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne and Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim dive after a loose ball in the first quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on March 18, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt is congragulated by teammates Lei Brice Matthews and Luke Jessen after hitting a 3-run RBI against New Mexico State in the third inning at Haymarket Park on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Bryan Health staff pray during a ceremony to mark the two-year anniversary of COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Bryan East Campus. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Nebraska fans cheer for free T-shirts in the second inning of a game against Omaha on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Haymarket Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Malaya Burks (left), 15, plays basketball with his brother DeShawn Burks, Monday, March 14, 2022, at Normal Boulevard & South Basketball Courts. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
The Nebraska women’s basketball team reacts during their bracket announcement Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Elkhorn North celebrates their championship victory over Omaha Skutt after the Class B girls championship Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Humphrey/LHF's Ethan Keller celebrates after his team scores three against Grand Island CC in the fourth quarter during the Class C-2 boys championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Lt. Col. Christopher Perrone (R), of Papillion, hugs his daughter, Faith, 21, during a welcome home event for soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard's 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Nebraska Army National Guard base. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Lincoln Lutheran fans react in the closing minutes of the regulation of the Class C-1 girls championship game against North Bend Central, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Falls City SH’s head coach Doug Goltz talks to his team between periods during a Class D-2 boys semifinals game Thursday at Devaney Sports Center. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
A pedestrian and a cyclist cross a snowy Goodhue Boulevard on Thursday, March 10, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
People watches the debate to allow concealed handgun without a permit from the balcony, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Auburn's Marcus Buitrago (23) tries to control the ball as Fort Calhoun's Carsen Schwarz (33) dives during a Class C-1 boys semifinal game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Nebraskans for Peace hosts a rally in support of Ukraine on Sunday, March 6, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Nebraska’s Liam Doherty-Herwitz competes on the still rings during the gymnastics meet between Illinois, Minnesota and Nebraska on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Devaney Sports Center. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Supporters of the Midwest Freedom Convoy line up along the Superior Street bridge over I-80, on March 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Wichita State's Sydney McKinney (25) leaps to snag a fly ball for an out in the first inning of a game against Nebraska on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Bowlin Stadium. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Matthew Herron (L) and girlfriend Taylyn Davey enjoy an early birthday picnic for Davey on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Holmes Lake. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Charuth Van Beuzekom, who owns Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery with husband Kevin Loth, enjoys the company of a day-old kid in the barn on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
North Platte SP's Jayla Fleck (left), Tonja Heirigs, and Ashton Guo (right) celebrate a three-pointer during a Class D boys state basketball game on Wednesday at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Savannah Hamm
Top Journal Star photos for March
Felipe Gonzalez-Vazquez talks with his attorneys Nancy Peterson (left) and Candice Wooster during his trial for the murder of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Platte County District Court. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Penn State’s Max Dean upends Nebraska’s Eric Schultz during the 197 championship match of the Big Ten wresting championship matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 6, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for March
Spinach grows in a covered tunnel at Shadow Brook farm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!