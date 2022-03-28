Jake Owen, Incubus coming to Pinewood Bowl

Tickets for Pinewood Bowl concerts featuring Jake Owen and Incubus are to go on sale Friday.

Country music artist Jake Owen on Monday announced plans for a June 16 concert at the amphitheater in Pioneers Park.

The concert will mark Owen's first appearance at Pinewood after he performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2014. He also headlined Frog Fest near the Bluestem Lake State Recreation Area south of Lincoln in 2017.

A platinum artist with six studio albums to his name, Owen's stop in Lincoln comes as his new single, “Made For You,” is climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts.

Incubus, the iconic alt rock band formed in 1991, is set to take the Pinewood Bowl stage on Sept. 23

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster app or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other Pinewood Bowl shows, all now on sale, are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2; and Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.