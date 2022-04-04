Jack White to make Lincoln debut in June

Fifteen years after he was first scheduled to play the city, Jack White will make his Lincoln debut June 12 at Pinewood Bowl.

The White Stripes, White’s guitar-drums duo with his ex-wife Meg, had been slated to stop at Pershing Center in 2007. But the Lincoln show and the remainder of their tour was canceled due to Meg White’s acute anxiety. The White Stripes never toured again.

White made his Nebraska debut the next year at the now-demolished Omaha Civic Auditorium Music Hall and returned for a Baxter Arena show in 2018.

White’s Pinewood show is part of his “The Supply Chain Issues Tour,” which begins Friday with the first of a pair of sold-out shows at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit.

Friday also marks the release of his raw, noisy fourth solo album, “Fear of the Dawn,” recorded in late 2020 and early 2021. In July, White will release the quieter “Entering Heaven Alive,” made up of songs he wrote during the pandemic.

The new songs will blend with material from throughout White’s two decade-plus career that began in the garage, rocking The White Stripes, which created the stadium staple “Seven Nation Army” before he went solo, moving to Nashville and establishing his label Third Man Records.

A four-time Grammy Award winner, White is also a member of the bands The Raconteurs and Dead Weather, in which he plays drums. An acclaimed guitarist, he was featured in the documentary “It Might Get Loud” with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and U2’s The Edge and in “The American Epic Sessions.”

He’s also appeared on screen in “Cold Mountain," with Meg White in a segment of Jim Jarmusch’s “Coffee & Cigarettes” and played Elvis Presley in 2007’s “Walk Hard.”

The soul-jazz group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will open for White at Pinewood.

Tickets for White’s concert start at $58 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

White’s concert is the 11th announced show for Pinewood Bowl this summer.

The other announced shows are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Jake Owen, June 16; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2; Dirty Heads, Aug.10; Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29; and Incubus, Sept. 23.

More Pinewood concert announcements are expected in the next two weeks.

