Jack White ends US leg of tour with a propulsive Pinewood Bowl show

Jack White tore into “Taking Me Back” when he hit the Pinewood Bowl stage Sunday night and followed that with a buzzing, slashing guitar-driven “Fear of the Dawn,” then stopped to talk to the crowd.

“This may not be the best show, but you’re going to walk away saying this is the loudest show that’s hit Lincoln, Nebraska,” White told the 2,000 people packed in front.

Well, it might not have been the loudest ever — I can think of a few that were higher volume. But it was plenty loud, especially for the bowl. And it was mighty good.

Making his Lincoln debut, White mined “Fear of the Dawn,” his excellent new album, for about a third of the show. He hit on previous solo songs, like “Lazaretto,” material from his other bands, The Dead Weather and The Raconteurs, and filled about 40% of the set with White Stripes songs.

Those were the songs the audience had come to hear — as evidenced by the reaction to the hoedown of “Hotel Yorba” and the riff rocker “Fell in Love With a Girl.”

But even when the songs weren’t “hits” or were entirely unfamiliar, White and his band connected with the audience through their versatile musical prowess.

White claims to never use a setlist. While an internet search will turn up some similarities between shows, it was obvious Sunday that White was playing things by ear, so to speak, moving over to talk with drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic John Davis and keyboardist Quincy McCrary to clue them in to what was coming next.

And the three longtime White collaborators were ready for anything, with Davis switching from electric to acoustic bass and McCrary shifting from synth to piano when needed as the music shifted styles.

And White, demonstrating that he’s one of the last true guitar heroes, showed off his chops from burrow-into-the-brain riffs to fluid, emotive quiet solos and frenetic fretwork that would send most hard rock/metal guitarists back to the woodshed.

I’ve seen White a half dozen times, in the White Stripes and on each of his solo tours. None of the shows have been lackluster and each has seen a different, more expansive performance, vocally and on guitar from White.

Such was the case Sunday as he sang with bite and verve while energetically connected with the audience, getting them to do some call and response singing and clap to the snare drum.

It’s worth noting here that the production used the video screen behind the band as effectively as any I’ve seen, projecting close-ups of White singing and playing, the other band members and moving graphics that appeared to be 3-D.

Curiously, the hour-plus main set wrapped up with the Raconteurs’ story song “Carolina Drama,” which didn’t bring things to a dramatic conclusion.

That was likely because, after getting a drink and toweling off on the hot, humid night, White and company returned for a five-song, 30-minute encore.

Part 2 began with White careering around the stage playing the “Icky Thump” riff, spun in The Raconteurs’ biggest song, “Steady as She Goes” and found him pulling out a hollow body guitar to put the slide to the neck and end with the propulsive stadium anthem “Seven Nation Army.”

“This is the last show of the tour,” White said as the song died out and the video board went blue behind him. “We’re going home and going to bed … Lincoln, you were incredible.”

So were you, Jack and company.

