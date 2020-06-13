You are the owner of this article.
'It's nice to be together': 'Music on the Move' brings live concerts back to Lincoln

Music on the Move, 6.13

Mascha Miedaner (left) takes in the performance of guitarist and singer Orion Walsh (center), who played a variety of songs from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to Oasis via "Music on the Move," a bicycle-powered stage driven by Dan Warren (right), which visited the East Campus neighborhood Saturday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Music with a soulful, country flair filled the neighborhood near 35th and Holdrege streets Saturday, marking the first night of a traveling live concert series in Lincoln. 

Orion Walsh sang and played the guitar, including Bob Dylan covers and original melodies, from inside a bicycle-powered stage as part of the "Music on the Move" series.

 “This is my first time doing a show like this in a box on a bike,” Walsh, the singer-songwriter from Lincoln, said during the show. “There is a first time for everything.” 

The Lied Center for Performing Arts created "Music on the Move" to offer people live music for the first time since the center’s closure in March due to COVID-19, executive director Bill Stephan said. 

“We are thrilled to bring music back to the community,” Stephan said. “We might be the only place in the U.S. doing this.” 

A crowd of about 40 people formed around the concert on 37th Street to listen, dance and take videos. Residents came out into the streets, and people from neighboring blocks rode their bikes over to the stage to listen, too. 

Cindy Loope, who lives nearby, skipped alongside the musician with a smile on her face. 

“We were all lamenting that we can’t do our regular Fourth of July potluck,” Loope said. “This isn’t the Fourth of July, but it’s nice to be together. I love it.” 

Each Saturday, the Lied Center will bring a new musician to a new neighborhood from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

These concerts bring a much-needed escape, Chris Marvin said.

“It’s fun,” Marvin said. “If they continue to do it all summer, I would chase them around.”

Future schedule

June 20 -- Angie Kriz & Polka Toons, Eastridge

June 27 -- Big Red Brass Quartet, Williamsburg

July 11 -- Mike Semrad of The Bottle Tops, Northern Lights

July 18 -- Edem Soul Music, Near South

July 25 -- Myles Jasnowski and Jack Rodenburg, Indian Village

