'It's nice to be together': 'Music on the Move' brings live concerts back to Lincoln

Music with a soulful, country flair filled the neighborhood near 35th and Holdrege streets Saturday, marking the first night of a traveling live concert series in Lincoln.

Orion Walsh sang and played the guitar, including Bob Dylan covers and original melodies, from inside a bicycle-powered stage as part of the "Music on the Move" series.

“This is my first time doing a show like this in a box on a bike,” Walsh, the singer-songwriter from Lincoln, said during the show. “There is a first time for everything.”

The Lied Center for Performing Arts created "Music on the Move" to offer people live music for the first time since the center’s closure in March due to COVID-19, executive director Bill Stephan said.

“We are thrilled to bring music back to the community,” Stephan said. “We might be the only place in the U.S. doing this.”

A crowd of about 40 people formed around the concert on 37th Street to listen, dance and take videos. Residents came out into the streets, and people from neighboring blocks rode their bikes over to the stage to listen, too.