'It's great to be outside': Garth Brooks' drive-in concert in Lincoln draws hundreds Saturday night

Hundreds of concertgoers partied in and around their cars at the sold-out Garth Brooks drive-in concert at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, one of the first large-scale events in Lincoln since the start of the pandemic.
Brooks kicked off the show around 9:45 p.m. with "Aint' Goin' Down," with the musician projected across two big screens with a concert sound system.
Fans sporting cowboy boots and Brooks merchandise mingled while Omaha-based band Silas Creek warmed up the crowd. A dozen food trucks served barbecue, kettle corn and ice cream at the pre-show party for the "World's Largest Drive-in Concert" show.
Some attendees arrived four hours early so they could park close to the front stage, including concertgoer Kathy Prevo.
It is a great feeling to be able to attend events once again and see other people, she said.
"I think we are probably more comfortable that the show is outdoors," Prevo said. "But if Husker volleyball goes indoors I'm going no matter what. … Just tell (head coach) John Cook to make it happen."
Justin Doyle and Stephanie Carpenter danced a two-step next to their truck.
"I'm a huge outdoor concerts guy, so it really didn't matter what the genre was to me," Doyle said. "It's great to be outside."
Most people in the crowd chose not to wear face masks or abide by social distancing marks at food truck lines.
The concert showed things are going back to normal in this country, said concertgoer Sherri Shullaw, who has been a fan of Brooks since the ’80s.
"I'm not seeing all the masks, and it finally feels like America again," Shullaw said. "The country really seemed like hell in a handbag for a minute there."
Lincoln was one of 300 locations around the U.S. where Brooks drive-in concerts were held.
Large groups tailgated or set up makeshift camps inside squares painted on the asphalt parking lot meant to promote social distancing.
Lancaster Event Center has a capacity for 800 cars, and each car was able to bring six attendees.
Brooks' fans were thrilled to see him perform even if it was not an in-person performance.
"You don't miss Garth Brooks, ever," said concertgoer Jen Schmailzl.
