'It's great to be outside': Garth Brooks' drive-in concert in Lincoln draws hundreds Saturday night

Hundreds of concertgoers partied in and around their cars at the sold-out Garth Brooks drive-in concert at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, one of the first large-scale events in Lincoln since the start of the pandemic.

Brooks kicked off the show around 9:45 p.m. with "Aint' Goin' Down," with the musician projected across two big screens with a concert sound system.

Fans sporting cowboy boots and Brooks merchandise mingled while Omaha-based band Silas Creek warmed up the crowd. A dozen food trucks served barbecue, kettle corn and ice cream at the pre-show party for the "World's Largest Drive-in Concert" show.

Some attendees arrived four hours early so they could park close to the front stage, including concertgoer Kathy Prevo.

It is a great feeling to be able to attend events once again and see other people, she said.

"I think we are probably more comfortable that the show is outdoors," Prevo said. "But if Husker volleyball goes indoors I'm going no matter what. … Just tell (head coach) John Cook to make it happen."

Justin Doyle and Stephanie Carpenter danced a two-step next to their truck.