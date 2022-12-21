It's Christmas Week at Lincoln's Zoo Bar

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal 10-Year anniversary, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Josh Hoyer is bringing together 22 former and current members of his band, Soul Colossal, to celebrate 10 years of making music and touring the world together.

Friday’s show will feature music from all six of the studio albums from the band that over the last decade has played 32 states and seven European countries.

Shawn Holt — Tribute to Magic Slim, 9 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. For more than 20 years, Morris “Magic Slim” Holt, the Chicago bluesman who called Lincoln home, played the Zoo Bar on Christmas night. For more than a decade before his 2013 death, Slim was joined by his son Shawn “Lil’ Slim” Holt on the show, often playing with Shawn’s band.

In 2014, Shawn, who tours internationally, continued the family tradition and has played the Zoo nearly every Christmas — save for the pandemic holidays — as he will do this year. There won’t be any “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” or any other Christmas songs coming from the Zoo stage Sunday. It’ll be all blues as Shawn continues the family tradition and pays tribute to his father.

The Mezcal Brothers, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Lincoln’s rockabilly masters will hit the Zoo Bar for their first local show with Benjamin Kushner back on guitar. Forced off the stage by cancer earlier this year, Kushner rejoined the band for a Kansas City, Missouri, show a couple of weeks ago.

The Hooten Hallers, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Columbia, Missouri, blues rockers The Hooten Hallers return to the Zoo for the second time in 2022. The trio’s album “Back in Business Again” was tagged as one of Columbia’s best albums of 2022, showcasing their road-tested, mix of R&B, blues and early rock ‘n’ roll.

