Cold singer Scooter Ward was digging some equipment out of his Kansas City garage Tuesday when I gave him a call to talk about the band’s upcoming tour that will include a May stop at the Royal Grove.

“Just a second, man,” he said over banging noises. “We’re getting ready to go out. I pretty much do everything myself now. We got rid of management a few years ago."

For a band like Cold, that just makes the music business — from the travel to the studio time — more affordable, but it doesn't make life any easier for someone like Ward.

"I’ve been doing it for 25 years," he said. "It’s still very stressful. Getting ready to go up to Pennsylvania for rehearsals, it’s always a nightmare every day.”

Cold’s far from the only band getting set for tours that will fill the calendars of clubs, small halls, amphitheaters, arenas and stadiums from May through September – a flood of shows that is far more than a post-pandemic return to “normal.”

It’s an economic necessity. Put simply, bands and solo artists at all but the top levels of the business, have to tour to survive. Streaming, which can provide some impressive numbers, doesn’t pay – 1,000 streams on Spotify will get the artist all of $4.

So bands like Cold have to hit the road to make a living as do artists who will play larger venues and the lucrative festivals that now, somewhere in the country, populate every weekend.

The touring avalanche could very well glut some markets and cut the income for all — promoters, venues and artists – involved as fans choose the one or two major shows they can afford.

That kind of glut, however, shouldn’t happen at Pinewood Bowl and Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the summer shows were booked to avoid oversaturating any slice of the market, even within the same genre.

Take, for example, the country shows set for the two venues.

The audience for Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan, who will play Pinewood in May, is different from that of Shania Twain, who will play the arena the following day, which is different from that of Zach Bryan, who will be at the arena in August.

They’re all marketed as country, but there’s not likely to be much crossover among ticket buyers for any of the shows.

Regionally, I’m most interested in seeing whether Charles Schwab Field, the downtown Omaha baseball park, will sell out the two tours that will hit the stadium in the August heat. Those would be Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Alice Cooper on Aug.13 and Pink with Brandi Carlisle on Aug. 21.

The stadium’s concert capacity is 35,000 – or, roughly, twice that of the CHI Health Center that’s directly across the street.

Also new to Omaha, Steelhouse Omaha, the new 3,000 capacity downtown venue, has begun rolling out its inaugural summer concert line-up that will begin on May 12 with The Killers.

That show, an “underplay” by the arena level band, arranged by concert behemoth Live Nation, which has partnered with Omaha Performing Arts at Steelhouse, sold out almost instantly, bringing lots of ticketing complaints from those who couldn’t get tickets or feel they were shut out by “bots.”

The other shows, which will have tickets going on sale Friday, are:$not, May 31, The Flaming Lips, June 16 and Cinderella’s Tom Kiefer Band, July 19 . Fleet Foxes' July 2 show is already on sale.

A final thought, the tour avalanche isn’t holding off until May 1 or Memorial Day or whatever date summer starts. In Lincoln, there are five major shows set for the last two weeks in April at the arena, Bourbon and Rococo theaters. And there are, most likely, a couple more that will be announced for that time period.

So it’s almost showtime – here and for Ward and Cold, who’ll be hitting the road in mid-March and will be out until the end of May.

Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar01.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar02.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar03.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar04.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar05.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar06.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar07.JPG