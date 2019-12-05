it's a 'Rockin' Roots Christmas' with Wynonna Judd and her band, the Big Noise

While she didn’t go into great detail about anything, the stories and quips combined with the songs made for a look inside Wynonna that went beyond biography and discography.

That biography is well known -- the Judds were among those featured in Ken Burns’ PBS series “Country Music,” where it was revealed that they owed their career to a Nashville hospital patient.

At the time, Naomi (then Diana), Wynonna (then Christina) and little sister Ashley had moved from a $100-a-month mountaintop home to Nashville, where Naomi found work as a nurse. Through the family of a patient, the mother and daughter who’d been singing together for years landed an audition with RCA executive Joe Galante.

The rest, as they say, is history -- The Judds were, simply put, among the biggest stars in country music in the ‘80s, releasing six studio albums that generated 25 hits, 14 of them hitting No. 1 on the charts. They won five Grammy Awards for Best Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and eight Country Music Association awards and have sold more than 20 million albums.

After Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1991, The Judds stopped performing together, save for a few reunion shows and tours, and Wynonna went out on her own.

