Is 1972 the best year ever for great albums? From Aretha and Stevie to Bowie and the Stones, quite possibly

Remarkably, that's just scratching the surface in a year that also saw standout debut albums by a heady array of artists.

Some of 1972's most notable maiden efforts came from Steely Dan, Weather Report, Joan Armatrading, Roxy Music, the Eagles, Stephen Stills & Manassas, Malo and Big Star. Matching them stride for stride were the debuts by Jackson Browne, Bette Midler, Bobby Charles, Tanya Tucker, The Raspberries, Pure Prairie League, Neu! and JJ Cale.

Moreover, 1972 was such an artistically fertile time that some artists released two terrific albums apiece that year, including Wonder, Franklin, Green, James Brown, Gentle Giant and Frank Zappa. Not to be outdone, jazz piano dynamo McCoy Tyner had three albums that came out in 1972, all of them first-rate.

Did I hear all three of those Tyner albums that year in my mid-teens? I did not.

But becoming aware of them later the same decade, and of other albums by other artists, was no less of a thrill. And it reinforced to me just how bountiful the musical riches of 1972 were and continue to be.