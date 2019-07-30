The inaugural Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival will open on Tuesday at First Plymouth Church.
The first concert will feature internationally acclaimed Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, Lebanese violinist Layale Chaker, the First Plymouth Cantorei and Lincoln Arabic music band Golden Studios.
Organized by Lincoln native Erik Higgins -- a double bassist, chamber musician and early music specialist who now lives and performs with an orchestra in Denmark -- the festival will bring internationally recognized chamber musicians to Lincoln to perform alongside and with local music organizations, such as Abendmusik, and Nebraska-based folk and traditional musicians from around the world.
Each of the festival’s five programs will focus on the music of a particular cultural tradition -- The Levant (Syria, Iraq and Turkey) and the Yazidi community, for program one; followed by Ukraine, Native American, Peru and Scandinavia.
The festival grew out of Higgins’ desire to give something back to the city where he was raised.
“I’ve been thinking for a number of years that I wanted to do something in Lincoln to give back to the community,” said Higgins, a Lincoln Northeast graduate.”The music program in Lincoln Public Schools is how I got my start and it’s really pretty unique in the country.
"That had been on my mind for several years.”
After working with the Silk Road Ensemble, Yo Yo Ma’s genre and style blending collaboration with international folk musicians, playing an improvised piece with Azmeh, then jamming with Golden Studios’ keyboardist Hasan Khalil on a trip back to Lincoln, Higgins got the idea for a festival that would highlight the city’s diversity and musical cultures.
“If somebody like Hasan is a great musician, I thought ‘there must be others like him and I bet people don’t know about them. I realized this (festival) can combine my interest in folk and world music and chamber music and doing it in an intimate and high level way and it’s perfectly suited for the city.”
The festival will take place in non-traditional venues -- from The Bay to First Plymouth Church, Centennial Mall and the International Quilt Museum. That’s designed to get people out of the formal, oft-stuffy classical music venues and let them experience the music anew, Higgins said.
And the two concerts for each of the five programs is designed to create interaction between the musicians and audience members, who, on some nights will be walking to venues and others, have an hour or two between show to meet and talk.
Here’s the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival schedule, by program:
“Melancholy & Love,” The Levant: Syria Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey
First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Concert I - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday:
Kinan Azmeth, clarinetist and composer, Lebanese violinist and composer Layale Chaker, and First Plymouth Cantoreir
Concert II - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
Yazidi keyboardist Hasan Khalil, Ziyad Murad & The Golden Studio -- Lincoln band which performs primarily Arabic music.
“Reclaiming History” Ukraine
Concert I
Howell Theater, 12th & R streets
6;30 p.m. Thursday
Ukranian native Pavel Gintov, piano, with other Crossroads artists
Concert II
International Quilt Museum, 33rd and R streets
3 p.m. Aug. 10
Women’s Bandura Ensemble of North America
“Hear Me Speak” Native America
Concert I
Howell Theater, 12th and R streets
6 p.m. Aug. 9
Works by Jerod Impichchanchaaha Tate and others
Concert II
Centennial Mall
9 p.m., Aug. 9
Tall Paul, Native hip-hop artists
“An Andean Walkabout” Music of Peru
Concert I
The Resonator at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.
7 p.m. Aug. 10
Concert II
9 p.m. Aug. 10
The Bay, 2005 Y St.
Jarana - Lincoln band led by guitarist Daniel Martinez that fuses sounds of the Andes with flamenco, rock, salsa .
“Northern Lights” Nordic
First Plymouth Church
Part I
3 p.m. Aug. 11
Scandanvian Fiddle Dance with Greenblatt & Seay
Festival Final Concert
7 p.m. Aug. 11
With Danish flutist Marie Sanderskov and Lincoln-based flute choir Coro di Flauti
Other artists who will appear at various concerts and workshops during the festival include: bassist Erik Higgins, baritone singer Grant Youngblood, Canadian violinist Veronique Mathieu, Brazilian cellist Andre Michletti, violinist Aisslinn Nosky,
The Festival also will offer a series of workshops and events.
They are:
Remember Who You Art Through Music and Stories, 6 p.m. Monday, The Foundry,
“Crossing Strings: Cross-genre for Strings, 3 p.m. Wednesday, NET Meeting Room, 1800 N. 33rd St.
Music and Mental Health with documentary film “Orchestrating Change” 6 p.m. Ross Media Arts Center, 12th and R streets,
By Musicians for Musicians: The Crossroads Festival Jam Session, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Studio Theater, Howell Theatre, 12th and R streets
Tall Paul -- Hear Me Speak, 1 p.m. Aug. 9, The Bay
Me in Three Languages, 10 a.m. Aug. 10 , Elliot Elementary School, 225 St. 25th St.
Workshop: CelloMind, 1 p.m. Aug. 10, Turbine Flats
Film: Music of Survival, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 10, International Quilt Museum
Women’s Band-ura with Women’s Bandura Ensemble of North America, International Quilt Museum.
Tickets:
A Festival Pass for all five concerts is $80. Individual tickets for each concert are $20. The Tall Paul concert on Aug. 9 is free
Tickets are available at lincolncrossroadsmusic.org and will be available at the venues on the day of the show.