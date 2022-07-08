 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice Cube to play arena concert in August

Ice Cube will play Pinnacle Bank Arena as the “West Fest” package tour makes a Lincoln stop on Aug. 25.

Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Ying Yang Twins will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper and actor at the concert showcasing legends of West Coast Hip Hop.

The "West Fest" concert is a direct follow-up to the Snoop Dogg concert that drew 12,500 people to the arena in April.

“We had such a good reaction to Snoop, Ice Cube was obviously the next person to come to Lincoln,” said arena general manager Tom Lorenz. “The person who is putting this together had a connection with the Snoop show, was here and saw how it went and was able to put this together very quickly.”

Ice Cube, aka O’Shea Jackson Sr., rose to fame as the primary lyricist and one of the rappers in N.W.A., the group that brought gangsta rap out of Los Angeles to mainstream America in the late 1980s.

N.W.A.'s “Straight Outta Compton” recently hit No. 59 on Cleveland.com’s listing of the 100 greatest songs by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members.

People are also reading…

Ice Cube, who went solo in 1990, went on to release a stream of politically and socially provocative albums, starting with “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted,” “Death Certificate” and “The Predator." He made his acting debut in “Boyz n’ the Hood,” and went on to star in dramas, thrillers and comedies, including the classic “Friday,” which he wrote.

Tickets for the "West Fest" concert go on sale at 10 a.m. July 15 at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. after July 15. Ticket prices are not yet available.

The Thursday night concert will be the day before country’s Alan Jackson plays the arena on his farewell tour.

Maroon 5 cancels its North American tour, including Aug. 10 Lincoln concert
On The Beat: Righteous Brothers set to play Lied Center Friday
From juke joints to Zoofest: 88-year-old blues survivor Bobby Rush ready to entertain Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

