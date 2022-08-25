Ice Cube shows he's still a rapper at heart in Pinnacle show

Ice Cube might be better known today as a movie star or basketball entrepreneur. But he’s still a rapper at heart, and proud of it.

He made that perfectly clear early on during his hourlong set, tearing through “Hello” — key line: “I started this gangsta s***” — before telling the 4,100 who made their way to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday that he made his first record at 16 with producer Dr. Dre.

Then came “Check Yo Self,” “Friday” and “You Know How We Do It” as Ice Cube and his collaborate WC gave the audience just what it came to hear — an hour of hardcore West Coast rap, mostly from the ’90s.

The set’s highlight, predictably, was an uninterrupted four-song medley of classic old school Ice Cube rap, then a trip back to NWA and the propulsive anthem “Straight Outta Compton.”

Pictures of the groundbreaking gangsta rap group flashed on the video screen behind the stage as Ice Cube did the songs that made him famous as a teenager in the world’s most dangerous group — which he said he left because “the money got funny.”

That was the setup for the biting diss track “No Vaseline,” which got the night’s most impassioned rapping from the “real MC” who proudly didn’t take a sip of water during the set.

Ice Cube was the headliner of the “West Fest,” a four-act showcase of ’90s West Coast rap that included Ying Yang Twins, Bone Thugs & Harmony and, most impressively, Cypress Hill.

Hip-hop’s longtime cannibis ambassadors, opened their 50-minute set with “I Wanna Get High,” “Dr. Greenthumb” and “Hits from the Bong,” the latter complete with “We all get high” call and response with the audience.

Founder and great adenoidal rapper B-Real then welcomed back Sen Dog, who’d been out for a while, letting the duo deliver the intricate, dual rapping that made Cypress Hill one of LA’s top rap outfits and now its most enduring.

DJ Lord and percussionist Eric “Bobo” Correa impressively brought the noises during an “instrumental” with some intense rapid turntable work against a hammering trap set.

Then, appropriate for the evening, they delivered some of their biggest ’90s hits — “I Ain’t Going Out Like That,” “How I Could Just Kill A Man” and the ultra-catchy “Insane in the Brain” — with bravado and entertaining style before ending with a wild take on House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”