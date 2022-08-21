Ice Cube bringing his classic West Coast hip-hop to arena

Some 32 years after he released his solo debut album, Ice Cube will bring his powerful, groundbreaking rap to Lincoln for the first time when he plays Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Ying Yang Twins will join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper and actor on the concert showcasing legends of West Coast hip-hop.

Ice Cube, aka O’Shea Jackson Sr., rose to fame as the primary lyricist and one of the rappers in N.W.A., the group that brought gangsta rap at its more hardcore out of Los Angeles to mainstream America in the late ’80s.

N.W.A.'s defining “Straight Outta Compton” recently hit No. 59 on Cleveland.com’s listing of the 100 greatest songs by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members.

Ice Cube went solo in 1990, releasing a stream of politically and socially provocative albums starting with ““AmeriKKK’a Most Wanted,” “Death Certificate” and 1992’s “The Predator." He brought that realism to “Boyz n’ the Hood,” his acting debut, and went on to star in dramas, thrillers and comedies, including the classic “Friday,” which he wrote.

On “The Predator,” Ice Cube told Vibe magazine “I really just wanted to show people that I can rhyme. That it wasn’t all about controversial topics. It wasn’t just a gimmick about, you know, being the loudest voice or saying things that I knew that would make people react … I really had to show my MC skills. That I could pick topics from anywhere and make good records out of them.”

Ice Cube, whose most recent high-profile screen appearance came in 2017’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” has appeared in more than 30 films since “Boyz N the Hood,” from action pictures to family comedies, and anchored the “Friday” and “Barbershop” franchises.

An entrepreneur as well as an entertainer, Ice Cube’s most recent ventures includethe Big 3 basketball league.

Ice Cube’s latest foray into music finds him joining Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too Short in Mt. Westmore, which released the album “Bad MFs” on the metaverse blockchain in June.

“We released it in the metaverse, but we gonna release it in the universe coming up soon and everybody can get a chance to hear what we did," he said. "It was fun, man. I enjoy going on stage with those dudes, hanging with them dudes.”

Cypress Hill, essentially a co-headliner with Ice Cube, is out touring after it’s gained new attention via “Black in Black,” its 10th studio album released earlier this year, and the Showtime documentary “Cypress HIll: Insane in the Brain.”

The film traces the roots of LA’s longest-running, most successful hip-hop group and music’s most prominent cannabis ambassadors since Bob Marley.

Formed by rappers B-Real, Sen Dog, Eric Bobo and producer DJ Muggs, Cypress HIll released its double-platinum, self-titled debut in 1991 and followed it with 1993’s triple platinum “Black Sunday.”

From the beginning, the Latino hip-hop group championed marijuana, from pot leaves on album covers, through tracks filled with odes to THC, tales of drug running and protests of harsh drug sentences, to openly smoking on stage during their shows, regardless of the legality.

Tickets for Thursday’s concert are $69 to $185 and are available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.