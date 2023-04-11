For the last decade, Huntertones have been traveling the world with their high-energy, horn-driven musical amalgam that melds jazz, funk, rock and soul in its adventurous compositions and unconventional covers.
And the music of Huntertones, which will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts Thursday, is largely without lyrics and vocals.
“That’s one of the unique things about the band, the vocal quality of the band is kind of the three front men, the three horn players,” band leader, saxophonist Dan White told Connect Savannah. “That’s what makes it something unique because the sound produced collectively is the unique identity, and the chemistry on stage.”
Formed in 2012, the bandmates met while attending classes at Ohio State and began composing and performing together.
Now based in Brooklyn, New York, Huntertones have performed in more than 20 countries and around the U.S. with recent performances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and upcoming appearances at the Newport and North Sea Jazz Festivals.
