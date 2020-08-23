Hub & Soul music series returns for second year at Union Plaza

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last August, Hub & Soul, a new series of outdoor shows by local musicians, launched on Union Plaza.

Organized by cycling advocate Susan Larson Rodenburg and Doug Dittman of the Hub Cafe, the series brought hundreds of people to the amphitheater at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, the hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network, to listen to music and enjoy food and drink from the cafe.

Early this year, Rodenburg, Dittman and Spencer Munson, who helps book the music, set about preparing for Year Two of Hub & Soul. Then the coronavirus arrived.

“We put our heads together to see if we could do something safely,” Rodenburg said. “Last year, when we set this up, we had to prove ourselves to the City Council that we could do a good, safe event, especially with the alcohol sales.

“We had a really successful, fun, free event for all ages. This year, the word safety has a whole other meaning.”

Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, a plan was developed to be able to hold the series in the park along Antelope Creek east of downtown.

Union Plaza, a three-block park, allows the opportunity for people to socially distance.