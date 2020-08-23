Hub & Soul music series returns for second year at Union Plaza

Last August, Hub & Soul, a new series of outdoor shows by local musicians, launched on Union Plaza.
Organized by cycling advocate Susan Larson Rodenburg and Doug Dittman of the Hub Cafe, the series brought hundreds of people to the amphitheater at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, the hub for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network, to listen to music and enjoy food and drink from the cafe.
Early this year, Rodenburg, Dittman and Spencer Munson, who helps book the music, set about preparing for Year Two of Hub & Soul. Then the coronavirus arrived.
“We put our heads together to see if we could do something safely,” Rodenburg said. “Last year, when we set this up, we had to prove ourselves to the City Council that we could do a good, safe event, especially with the alcohol sales.
“We had a really successful, fun, free event for all ages. This year, the word safety has a whole other meaning.”
Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, a plan was developed to be able to hold the series in the park along Antelope Creek east of downtown.
Union Plaza, a three-block park, allows the opportunity for people to socially distance.
“You’re going to have to wear a mask to get in," Rodenburg said. "We’re going to limit our capacity based on the (Health Department’s) COVID dial.”
The COVID dial this week is in the yellow. So Hub & Soul will operate at 75% capcity, 332 people. Maximum capacity, if the dial is in the green, will be 443 people. The dial in orange will be 50% capacity or 221 people. If the dial enters the red, “we’ll pull the plug,” Rodenburg said.
Patrons will be inside a fenced-in area. However, there is plenty of space outside the fenced area to enjoy the music. Those who gather there, too, are urged to wear masks and socially distance.
The stage, near 21st and Q streets, will feature a dozen Lincoln and Lincoln-connected Omaha artists performing from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on six consecutive Thursdays, beginning this week.
“Our goal with the music has always been to do a variety of music and celebrate local music,” Rodenburg said. “This year, we’ll be having a short set to open, then a longer set, so we’ll have double the musicians.”
The series will open with two popular local performers who are returning from 2019. Last year, Emily Bass performed with her group, Near Miracle. This year, Bass will perform solo, opening for Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. Hoyer performed solo at last year’s Hub & Soul.
In addition, Hub & Soul will feature artists playing reggae, folk, Americana, funk, African and Latin music.
