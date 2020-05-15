How an editor and a punk rock star became friends

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just look at that mugshot of me accompanying this column. Does that look like a guy that a punk rock star would write a song about? A nice one, I mean?

If you’ve read my recent columns you know two important things about me. First, despite a lack of talent, I love music. Second, what I do seem to have a talent for is getting cancer — beat it once 16 years ago, got a different kind now, and while it's inoperable, it’s not going to kill me anytime soon.

One of the fortunate side effects of cancer for me has been an overactive sense of gratitude. When something makes me happy, I have an almost unnatural compulsion to say so. If I get a great letter to the editor, eat a great burger or hear a great new song, I’ve got to thank someone.

That’s how I became pen pals a decade ago with my first real rock musician. His name is Harvey Barham, and I stumbled across his debut solo album on a best-of list in 2008 or 2009. The album, City of Champions, had big guitars, harmonies and great, quirky lyrics. I found his email address and told him so.