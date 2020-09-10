Hometown boy and New York performer to finally make Lincoln debut

Trying to get some form of live entertainment arranged, TADA Executive Director Bob Rook sent Hartley an email in late June, thinking he was still in New York.

"He said, if you're around, it would be amazing to do something together," Hartley said. "I nearly jumped out of my chair I was so excited. He had no idea I had been in Lincoln the whole time."

Rook had great success with TADAStock, a musical show that was performed at The Mill in July. The outdoor setting allowed for an audience of about 200, all socially distanced and wearing masks.

Hartley will be accompanied by a piano, bass and drums, and will perform songs from some of the roles he has played in his professional life. Besides "Chicago," he'll also perform numbers from "Beauty and the Beast" and "Elf, the Musical."

He moved to New York in 2013, shortly after graduating and didn't waste any time pounding the pavement in search of stage work.

"I moved on a Saturday and had my first audition on Monday," he said. "I had 50 headshots, thinking that would last me a while, but I blew through them so quickly."

He recalled days when there were as many as four auditions. And eventually, his perseverance bore fruit and he landed a job. He's been working regularly since.