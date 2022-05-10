Hillsong UNITED to bring Christian music festival to Pinewood Bowl

Hillsong UNITED will bring its “All This Future Summer Festival Tour” to Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 5.

One of the biggest Christian music tours of the year, “All This Future” will feature a rotating group of 17 artists, topped by the Dove Award winning Australian praise band. The Lincoln stop will feature Johnnyswim, Dante Bowe, TAYA and Social Club Misfits.

Formed in 1998 as part of the youth ministry at Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia, Hillsong UNITED made its first EP that year and nearly a decade later, released its first studio album, “All of the Above,” the first of five straight No. 1 albums on the Billboard Christian music charts.

Hillsong UNITED, which has won 11 Dove Awards and multiple Billboard Christian music accolades, just released the album “Are We There Yet?” that includes singles “Know You Will,” “Sure Thing” and “On Repeat,” that collectively has received more than 50 million streams.

Tickets for the festival start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's the 15th show announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. Two of those shows, Styx and REO Speedwagon’s Tuesday concert and Earth, Wind & Fire's Saturday concert, were moved to the arena.

Other shows in what will be Pinewood’s biggest ever summer season, all now on sale are: Jack White, June 12; Jake Owen, June 16; Bon Iver, June 18; Tom Segura, July 27; Little Big Town, July 28; Parker McCollum, July 29; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2; Dirty Heads, Aug. 10; ZZ Top, Aug. 21; Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29; and Incubus, Sept. 23.

