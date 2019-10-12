The Heritage League Women’s Club of Lincoln recently awarded scholarships to two Lincoln Public Schools middle school students to attend the 2019 UNL Middle School Band Camp.
The scholarships were presented at the the club's kick-off luncheon at Lincoln County Club.
Danielle Woods, an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School, plays the flute and sings in the school choir. James Karas, Lefler instrumental music teacher, recommended Danielle for her outstanding musicianship, work ethic and willingness to demonstrate leadership.
Alex Delgado, a seventh-grader at Lux, plays the saxophone, piano and viola. Brandon Holloman, Lux Middle School band director, recommended Alex for his work ethic, outstanding class behavior and leadership.
Woods and Delgado were selected from 11 applicants by Heritage League’s Arts Co-Chairs Jane Sonneland and Jo Riecker-Karl with help from Dr. Lance Nielsen, LPS district music supervisor.
The Heritage League Women’s Club, organized in 1966, is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). The Heritage League was organized for charitable and educational purposes and is a 501(c)(3) organization. The club meets on Tuesdays for general meetings with featured programs and also has special interest groups such as Bridge, Books, Home & Away and others.
The Holiday of Trees, the club's main fundraiser for the year, is scheduled for Dec. 5-6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Tickets remain $1 and may be purchased at the door. For more information on the Heritage League, call 402-450-0595 or see http://sites.google.com/site/heritageleaguelincoln/