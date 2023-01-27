Here's what's going on in Lincoln's music scene this weekend

Luke Hendricks, James Reed and Aage Birch, 5 p.m. Sunday Zoo Bar. Minnesota’s Luke Henderson, who’s released a couple of albums and received nominations from the Midwest Country Music Organization, along with Kentucky singer-songwriter James Reed and Zoo Bar regular Aage Birch will come together for what the Zoo is calling a storyteller night Sunday.

Escape the Fate, 8 p.m., Sunday, The Royal Grove. Las Vegas post-hardcore band Escape the Fate has 3.3 million followers on Facebook – an indicator of the widespread popularity of the very heavy band. They’ve released seven albums since 2004 and hit the top of the Billboard Hard Rock chart with their self-titled third album in 2010. They’ll top a four-band bill at the Grove Sunday.