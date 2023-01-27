 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Here's what's going on in Lincoln's music scene this weekend

  • 0

Luke Hendricks, James Reed and Aage Birch, 5 p.m. Sunday Zoo Bar. Minnesota’s Luke Henderson, who’s released a couple of albums and received nominations from the Midwest Country Music Organization, along with Kentucky singer-songwriter James Reed and Zoo Bar regular Aage Birch will come together for what the Zoo is calling a storyteller night Sunday.

Escape the Fate, 8 p.m., Sunday, The Royal Grove. Las Vegas post-hardcore band Escape the Fate has 3.3 million followers on Facebook – an indicator of the widespread popularity of the very heavy band. They’ve released seven albums since 2004 and hit the top of the Billboard Hard Rock chart with their self-titled third album in 2010. They’ll top a four-band bill at the Grove Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rick Astley suing Yung Gravy over voice imitation in song

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News