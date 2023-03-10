Matt Nathanson, 7 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Matt Nathanson broke through with his 2007 hit “Come On Get Higher,” and over the next decade generated songs that appeared in TV shows like “Scrubs” and “One Tree Hill.” Last year, he released “Boston Accent,” a lean into the singer-songwriter genre, and followed that up with “The Lexington E.P.” that he released last month. Nathanson’s out touring behind those records and will play the Royal Grove Friday.