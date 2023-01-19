Here's what's going on in Lincoln's music scene this week

Tanner Usrey, 8 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Credit “Yellowstone” for he “emerging” label tacked onto Tanner Usrey’s Texas Americana-rocker tag. Ustrey’s career took a giant step up after his 2020 single “The Light” was played on the season-four finale of the hit contemporary Western TV drama. Usrey, who writes songs inspired by touring life, drawing on country and heartland, most recently has released a handful of singles, including “Beautiful Lies,” a duet with Graycie York that landed on a bunch of Texas “best of 2022” lists.
Chase Matthew with Kidd G, Avery Anna, 6 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Chase Matthew wasn’t good enough to be admitted to the Nashville School of Arts at 15. But the recent Warner Brothers signee more than proved them wrong, racking up more than 360 million streams for his independently released music, powered by the gold-single, “County Line.” Tennessee native Matthew, whose muscular country draws on traditional country and hip-hop, just released the steamy “Love You Again,” which sparked “#BlackDressTrend” on TikTok, amassing millions of views. And he’s back on tour this month, selling out clubs across the country.
Scott Ellison, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Tulsa-born guitarist Scott Ellison broke into the blues world playing alongside the great Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown in the early '80s before moving to Southern California to be a session player for everyone from The Box Tops and Gary U.S. Bonds to Peaches & Herb. In the early '90s, he formed his own band, which opened for Joe Cocker, Roy Orbison, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Leon Russell, Bobby “Blue” Bland and Buddy Guy.
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, who called her daughter "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father’s brooding charisma. She followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others. She was married four times, including to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children.
More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.