Here's what's going on in Lincoln's music scene this week

Rod Wave, 8 p.m. Saturday, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Chart-topping hip-hop artist Rod Wave, known for his soulful “sing-rapping” will play Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday. One of the fastest-rising stars in hip-hop, Wave will be making the second stop on his 25-city “Beautiful Mind” arena tour in Lincoln.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native, who has developed a massive online following blending his dark, autobiographical content with a combination of soulful singing and hard-edged trap, has seen his last two albums -- last year’s ”SoulFly,” and last month’s “Beautiful Mind” -- debut at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

Signed to Alamo Records in 2017 when he was 18, Wave broke through two years later with the YouTube viral sensation “Heart on Ice” from his “PTSD” mixtape, the first step on his rapid rise to arena headliner.

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Zoo Bar. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials return to the Zoo Bar for two shows this weekend. Master showman Lil’ Ed Williams is one of the last connections to the post-war Chicago blues. He learned slide guitar from his uncle J.B. Hutto and has been delivering red-hot bottleneck boogie, a la Hound Dog Taylor, across the country for more than 30 years.

Sawyer Fredericks with Mike Semrad, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Sawyer Fredericks was all of 16 when he won the eighth season of “The Voice” and, now 23, has released a pair of independent albums since, most recently “Flowers For You” which expanded his sound from bluesy folk to more expansive Americana and rock with tinges of jazz. Fredericks showcased at Folk Alliance in Kansas City in May and played Ringo Starr’s birthday party in July. His next single, “The Golden Tree” will be released Nov. 18.

Jackson Stokes, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Jackson Stokes made his Zoo Bar debut in May and is back Saturday for another show of his mix of soul, blues and rock. Stokes grew up next door to Devon Allman, who let the 11-year-old hang out at band practice for years. Stokes clearly soaked up the Allman Brothers/Devon Allman Band/Royal Southern Brotherhood sound, which can be heard on his debut album and in his live shows.

Kai Wachi, Hvdes, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Boise-based dubstep artist Kai Wachi released his latest EP “Skins" in June and has been bringing his powerhouse electronic music to clubs and festivals since then. Wachi’s now in his second decade on the scene, bringing his music that filled with huge bass and dreamy textures and harmonies.