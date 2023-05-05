Icon for Hire with Hooked Like Helen, Feel Good and Wyldra, 8 p.m. Saturday, 1867 Bar. Nashville’s Icon For Hire combines pop punk and alternative metal with strings and electronics, creating a distinctive sound with vocals provided by Ariel Bloomer, earning them comparisons with Paramore. Determinedly independent since they declared bankruptcy to get out of a label deal, Icon for Hire is touring behind “The Reckoning,” their fourth indie album released last fall.

Weird Waifu with ANJ, Angie Spence and Calisto, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Here’s how Weird Waifu describes herself on Soundcloud: (she) brings your 2D dreams to reality with an experimental twist. Better known as Shianne, this Seattleite is an emerging DJ and producer in the bass music domain.

Opal Agafia & Sweet Nothings, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Opal Agafia calls the music she and her roots jam band band Sweet Nothings produce “Ozark mountain soul,” reflecting her Eureka Springs, Arkansas, roots and the sounds created by the string band of mandolin, fiddle, guitar, bass and dobro.

Paul Nelson, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Guitarist/songwriter/producer Paul Nelson’s got a Grammy and Blues Music Award for his work on Johnny Winter’s “Step Back,” and has performed and recorded with Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper and Warren Haynes. Pre-pandemic, Nelson became a regular Zoo Bar favorite, appearing at the club every four or five months for some serious blues rock. He’s back for the first time this year on Wednesday.

Uncured with Cyphen, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. New Jersey’s Uncured is a four-piece “active rock” band that’s played more than 300 shows since its 2017 inception, sharing the stage with Lacuna Coil and All That Remains and opening for Judas Priest. Their albums have been critically acclaimed and they’ll be releasing an EP in June.

