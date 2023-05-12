An Evening with They Might Be Giants, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. They Might Be Giants was booked to play the Bourbon Theatre in 2020, then along came COVID. The show was rescheduled for June 2021 and postponed again to May 15, 2022. Sunday, a day short of a year after the last date, They Might Be Giants will finally make it to the Bourbon, which has been sold out — for years.

The original Giants — John Linnell and John Flansburgh — are celebrating their 40th anniversary, with 80 sold-out shows across the U.S., where they’re accompanied by a full band and a horn section.

They’re playing two sets a night that will be filled with songs spanning their career, from playing their 1990 breakthrough album “Flood,” which includes’ “Birdhouse in Your Soul” and “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” in full through some selections from last year’s Grammy nominated “Book.”

All reports are that the shows are terrific. So it looks like who have held onto their tickets for Lincoln’s longest post-pandemic postponed show are going to get a night worth waiting three years for.

Ugly Kid Joe with Pistols at Dawn, Paisty Jenny, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Ugly Kid Joe hasn’t toured the U.S. in 27 years. But they’re back.

Led by singer Whitfield Crane, the California hard rock band had a top-10 hit with “Everything About You” in the early ’90s and charted again with an acoustic cover of Harry Chapin’s “Cats in the Cradle” in 1993. Ugly Kid Joe broke up in 1997, then reformed in 2010 and has been playing in the U.K. and Europe for the last 13 years.

Big Al & the Heavyweights, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Louisiana’s Big Al & the Heavyweights is led by “Big Al” Lauro, who in the ’90s played with Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule and the Allman Brothers Band as the Unknown Blues Band. But Lauro and the Heavyweights aren’t a straight-up blues outfit. Rather, they play songs like “Cajun Roux,” New Orleans music like “Hey, Hey Mardi Gras,” and a little zydeco along with their blues rock.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023