Steel Panther, with Crobot, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Satirical glam rockers Steel Panther have a new album “On The Prowl,” therefore an excuse to bring their award-winning over-the-top live show to cities like Lincoln. Known for, shall we say, exaggerated stage moves, classic ‘80s spandex and big hair and songs filled with profane hilarious lyrics, Steel Panther is highly entertaining live – and they’re actually pretty good on the music front.

Minnesota with Zeke Beats, Oceanz, Nofslinger, 9 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Minnesota is producer/DJ Christian Bauhofer, who’s from Santa Cruz, California, not the land of 1,000 lakes. He’s been blowing up on the EDM circuit with high-energy mixes filled with hammering bass. He’ll be joined by Australia’s Zeke Beats, known for his mix of hip-hop and grime.

Miss Ivy Ford, 9 p.m. Friday Zoo Bar. “Chicago’s Blues Kitten” Miss Ivy Ford started performing at 13 and has shared the stage with many Windy City greats including Buddy Guy. Ford, who blends some soul and R&B into her sometimes sultry, sometimes dynamic blues is back at the Zoo Friday for the first time in four years where she’s always been captivating.

Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, Kid Clever, M Shah, Denham, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Rapper Tech N9ne, whose “Red Kingdom” is the unofficial anthem of the Kansas City Chiefs, got the chance to write a new victory song “Tell Everyone” to celebrate the Chief’s Super Bowl win. He’ll almost certainly do the song Saturday when he returns to the Bourbon Theater, where he’s been a regular for years showcasing his powerhouse “Chopper” style that combines dynamic rhymes and speed rap into a distinctive, his-alone hardcore sound.

Yates McKendree, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Nominated for the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist, Yates McKendree will make his Zoo Bar Tuesday. Just 21, the Nashville guitarist/pianist/drummer, who was raised in the recording studio by his father Kevin, already has a Grammy Award for his work on Delbert McClinton’s “Tall Dark and Handsome” and is what John Hiatt has called “my secret weapon.” His debut album “Buchanan Lane,” released last fall remains in the top 10 of the blues charts. And, by the way, he plays straight up traditional blues.

Joanna Connor, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Joanna Connnor, the widely acclaimed “Queen of the Slide Guitar” returns to the Zoo Bar for the first time in years Wednesday. Just signed to a new label, Connor who grew up in Massachusetts, moved to Chicago in 1984, where she shared the stage with the likes of Buddy Guy, Junior Wells and James Cotton. She’s released 14 albums since 1989, most recently 2021’s “4801 South Indiana Avenue.”

Demun Jones with Sam Grow, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Demun Jones was at the Bourbon Theatre in November, opening for Adam Calhoun. Wednesday, the country rapper will be back, this time headlining the show. Best known for his time in the Southern hip-hop ensemble, Rehab, the Georgia native was inspired by N.W.A. as a kid, added Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath to his mix, then Southern rock and has transformed that into autobiographical country rap on his album “Jones County.”

