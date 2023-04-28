G Perico, 9 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Gangsta rapper G Perico comes straight out of L.A., carrying on the hard-edged tradition of Ice T, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and The Game. Known for his nasal vocals, heavy beats and alternatively playful and brutal lyrics, G Perino is one of the top at his game.

KOPPS with Absinthe Allie, Jacob Asher, The Pioneers, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1867 Bar. Rochester, N.Y.’s KOPPS has a sound that mixes Britney Spears and Korn, with the vocals of Patricia Patron carrying the pop and the quartet guitars creating a mix of nu metal and electro. They call their music CrazySexyCreepy, which also isn’t a bad description of their live shows.

Erin Coburn, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Cincinnati singer and songwriter Erin Coburn is one of today’s youngest blues rock guitar slingers. Coburn, who started playing with the guitar as a toddler, performed her first professional gig at 12 and, now barely over 20, has played clubs and festivals across the country, delivers a mix of soulful vocals in modern rock with a bluesy edge

Harper and Midwest Kind, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Australian singer-songwriter Peter Harper and his American band Midwest Kind return to the Zoo Wednesday to deliver a distinctive show that blends blues powered by Harper’s harmonica with drones created by the didgeridoo.

