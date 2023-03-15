McKinney’s fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party, Friday and Saturday, MicKinney’s Irish Pub. McKinney’s Irish Pub will mark its 10th anniversary this year. So, why not throw a two-day bash to celebrate it and the most Irish of “holidays”?
The pub’s fourth annual street party, set for Friday and Saturday, will kick off at 9 a.m. inside the bar. The street opens at noon. The band Crosby, Bangers and Mash will play at 2:30 p.m.. The always popular Lucky Charms eating contest will happen at 4 p.m. and a kilt judging contest at 5 p.m. and the Irish music of Paddywhacks will wrap up the festivities at 5:30 p.m.
Food will be served from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Blue Blood Brewing will be at the pub all day, pouring McKinney’s Pub Ale.
There will be a heated tent for the outdoor portion of the celebration – the forecast is for a high in the mid-30s. Admission is free.
People are also reading…
Universe Contest, 10 p.m., Friday, Zoo Bar. Now for something completely different. It’s not out of the question that Universe Contest will pull out some twisted version of a Irish song at the Zoo Bar Friday night. But that would only be an oddity from long-running top rock ‘n’ roll outfit, which can always be counted on for a highly entertaining, theatrical progressive, melodic, indie rock show.
The Killigans with The Vandon Arms, 23rd Vibration, 8 p.m., Saturday Bourbon Theatre. Lincoln’s venerable Celtic punk outfit The Killigans hits a local stage annually on St. Paddy’s Day. This year, they’re at the Bourbon Theatre for what is always a hard-charging, dance inducing, blast of rootsy punk that often has an Irish flavor, but is, unquestionably, rooted in the Capital City.
Justin Champagne, 7 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. Louisiana’s Justin Champagne is known for his “gumbo” that fuses hip-hop, r&b, pop and country, connecting with hits like “Number to Heaven” and “Backroads’ while touring with the likes of Snoop Dogg, T Pain and Warren G. He’ll be at the Grove Sunday, and will likely deliver, in some form, his new duet “Country Love Song” with R&B singer and former “Love & Hip Hop” cast member K. Michelle.
Evan Bartels, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. This one’s a homecoming show for Evan Bartels, the Nebraska born-and-raised singer songwriter who moved to Nashvllle about four years ago. At the time, he was one of, if not, the best young singer-songwriter in the state and he’s only gotten better since he moved to Music City. His Tuesday show, his first in Lincoln in two years, is, not surprisingly, sold out.
JigJam, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Zoo Bar. If you can hold off your St. Pat’s celebration, some real deal Irish music is headed to the Zoo bar Wednesday in the form of Jig Jam. Tagged as “Ireland’s answer to New Grass Rival” and the “best Irish band in bluegrass,” the quintet, which includes a couple of Scotsmen along with three Irish lads, is the leading the Irish assault on Americana, taking bluegrass into a new dimension.
10 festive recipes to make for St. Patrick's Day
Copycat McDonald’s Shamrock Shake
The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is a customer favorite, but you can also make this sweet treat at home. This recipe from Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons is a simple and delicious copycat version.
Irish Soda Bread
If you've never made bread before, don't be daunted. Irish soda bread is the perfect place to start. You'll want to eat this delicious allergy-friendly version from Coffee Table Eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Vegan Green Rice Crispy Treats
Naturally Green Pancakes
Want to start your St. Patrick's Day off right? Try these bright and delicious banana pancakes from Being Nutritious. They get the green color from mint rather than food coloring.
Traditional Irish Stew
Hearty, comforting Irish stew is the perfect thing to serve for St. Patrick's Day dinner. Try this recipe from Robust Recipes.
Guinness Caramels
This grown-up caramel recipe from Sous Chef gets some added depth and flavor from the famous Irish beer Guinness.
Shepherd’s Pie
This tasty shepherd's pie recipe from Ahead of Thyme is packed with hearty vegetables, ground beef and flavorful spices. It reheats well so you'll love the leftovers just as much as the first bite.
Shamrock Loaded Baked Potato Frittata
We never need another excuse for brunch, but we'll use St. Patrick's Day as one. This loaded baked potato frittata from Fountain Avenue Kitchen adds a festive touch with green bell pepper shamrocks.
Colcannon AKA Irish Mashed Potatoes
This traditional Irish dish from How to Make Recipes turns a humble bowl of mashed potatoes into a hearty healthy meal with kale and bacon.
Irish Scones
These authentic Irish scones from Gemma's Bigger Bolder Baking are about to be your weekend breakfast go-to.
St. Patrick’s Day is Friday. Here are 10 picks to bring out your child’s creative side.
How popular is green on St. Patrick’s Day? How much Guinness is consumed? Learn more about the Irish-inspired holiday with these facts and stats.