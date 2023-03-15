McKinney’s fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party, Friday and Saturday, MicKinney’s Irish Pub. McKinney’s Irish Pub will mark its 10th anniversary this year. So, why not throw a two-day bash to celebrate it and the most Irish of “holidays”?

The pub’s fourth annual street party, set for Friday and Saturday, will kick off at 9 a.m. inside the bar. The street opens at noon. The band Crosby, Bangers and Mash will play at 2:30 p.m.. The always popular Lucky Charms eating contest will happen at 4 p.m. and a kilt judging contest at 5 p.m. and the Irish music of Paddywhacks will wrap up the festivities at 5:30 p.m.

Food will be served from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Blue Blood Brewing will be at the pub all day, pouring McKinney’s Pub Ale.

There will be a heated tent for the outdoor portion of the celebration – the forecast is for a high in the mid-30s. Admission is free.

Universe Contest, 10 p.m., Friday, Zoo Bar. Now for something completely different. It’s not out of the question that Universe Contest will pull out some twisted version of a Irish song at the Zoo Bar Friday night. But that would only be an oddity from long-running top rock ‘n’ roll outfit, which can always be counted on for a highly entertaining, theatrical progressive, melodic, indie rock show.

The Killigans with The Vandon Arms, 23rd Vibration, 8 p.m., Saturday Bourbon Theatre. Lincoln’s venerable Celtic punk outfit The Killigans hits a local stage annually on St. Paddy’s Day. This year, they’re at the Bourbon Theatre for what is always a hard-charging, dance inducing, blast of rootsy punk that often has an Irish flavor, but is, unquestionably, rooted in the Capital City.

Justin Champagne, 7 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. Louisiana’s Justin Champagne is known for his “gumbo” that fuses hip-hop, r&b, pop and country, connecting with hits like “Number to Heaven” and “Backroads’ while touring with the likes of Snoop Dogg, T Pain and Warren G. He’ll be at the Grove Sunday, and will likely deliver, in some form, his new duet “Country Love Song” with R&B singer and former “Love & Hip Hop” cast member K. Michelle.

Evan Bartels, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. This one’s a homecoming show for Evan Bartels, the Nebraska born-and-raised singer songwriter who moved to Nashvllle about four years ago. At the time, he was one of, if not, the best young singer-songwriter in the state and he’s only gotten better since he moved to Music City. His Tuesday show, his first in Lincoln in two years, is, not surprisingly, sold out.

JigJam, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Zoo Bar. If you can hold off your St. Pat’s celebration, some real deal Irish music is headed to the Zoo bar Wednesday in the form of Jig Jam. Tagged as “Ireland’s answer to New Grass Rival” and the “best Irish band in bluegrass,” the quintet, which includes a couple of Scotsmen along with three Irish lads, is the leading the Irish assault on Americana, taking bluegrass into a new dimension.