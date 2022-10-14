Here's what's going in Lincoln's music scene Oct. 14-20

Role Model, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Role Model is the stage name of Tucker Pillsbury, a bedroom pop artist who’s earned critic plaudits for his revealing, honest songs about mental health and his depression, and his strong connection with his young fans through his intimate solo acoustic performances.

Kadesh Flow, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Kansas City’s Kadesh Flow is a Billboard-charting rapper, trombonist and producer who has been a sensation since he began performing at age 11. He now blends his jazz and hip-hop backgrounds into performances that showcase his dexterous lyricism and virtuosic trombone playing that have made him a new Lincoln favorite.

The Bronx with The Chats, Drug Church, Scowl, 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. The Bronx hit Lincoln on the Streets hard last year, opening for Dropkick Murphys and Rancid with a short blast of intense punk rock. The veteran LA outfit, now 20 years into its career, is back Saturday inside at the Bourbon where it will showcase songs from its new album “Blowtorch.”

Wednesday 13, 7 p.m. Saturday, the Royal Grove. Wednesday 13, aka the Duke of Spook, has over the last two decades created a horrifying, macabre image and some equally scary music with the band the Murderdolls and on his solo albums. He’s just released his ninth album, “Horrifier,” to rave reviews in the metal world and is on the road, just in time for Halloween.

Bruce Katz with A Ferocious Jungle Cat, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Hammond B-3 master Bruce Katz and Lincoln’s A Ferocious Jungle Cat should pack the Zoo Bar on Tuesday night for the annual celebration of owner Pete Watters’ birthday. Katz and his band are terrific, delivering a show that’s a mix of blues, jazz, rock, boogie-woogie and New Orleans-inspired sounds.

Ace Hood, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Rapper Ace Hood, best known for his 2011 hit “Hustle Hard,” will bring his first national tour in years to the Grove on Thursday. A Florida native, Antoine Franklin McColister was a football player, who after an injury, transferred his dreams of becoming a pro athlete to becoming a rapper. Signed by DJ Khaled to his label in 2008, Ace Hood has hit the Billboard Top 100 a few times, staring with “Out Here Grindin’”