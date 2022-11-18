 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's what's going in Lincoln's music scene Nov. 18-23

The Jimmys, 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Zoo Bar. The Jimmys are a seven-piece jump band out of Madison, Wisconsin, that gets rave reviews like this one from Alligator Records President Bruce Iglauer: “The Jimmys are excellent musicians, wildly fun entertainers and perform a slew of strong, original songs. They’re a treat for any fans of roots rock, old school R&B and straight-up blues. And every performance is like a party!”

An Evening with Machine Head, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Bay Area metal icons Machine Head just released their 10th album, “Of Kingdom and Crown,” and are out on a two-month tour of intimate venues that will stop at the Royal Grove on Saturday. Led by singer/guitarist Robb Flynn, the only original member remaining from the band’s 1991 founding, Machine Head is performing 2½- to three-hour shows with a set list that features new songs, fan favorites, deep cuts and covers.

CJ Solar with The Allendales, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Louisiana native CJ Solar has written songs for Jason Aldean, Jerrod Neimann, Justin Moore and, most notably, co-wrote Morgan Wallen’s No. 1 hit “Up Down.” He released “The Future’s Neon,” an album filled with songs influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles and Brooks & Dunn, and is out on the road promoting that debut release.

Adam Calhoun, Demun Jones, Brodnax, Dusty Leigh, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Right-wing musician and social media personality Adam Calhoun will bring his “hick-hop” complete with controversial lyrics to the Bourbon Tuesday. Calhoun, who served time in prison for punching an off-duty police officer, has more than 1.3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel where he expresses his political and social views.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

