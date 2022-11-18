Here's what's going in Lincoln's music scene Nov. 18-23

The Jimmys, 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Zoo Bar. The Jimmys are a seven-piece jump band out of Madison, Wisconsin, that gets rave reviews like this one from Alligator Records President Bruce Iglauer: “The Jimmys are excellent musicians, wildly fun entertainers and perform a slew of strong, original songs. They’re a treat for any fans of roots rock, old school R&B and straight-up blues. And every performance is like a party!”

An Evening with Machine Head, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Bay Area metal icons Machine Head just released their 10th album, “Of Kingdom and Crown,” and are out on a two-month tour of intimate venues that will stop at the Royal Grove on Saturday. Led by singer/guitarist Robb Flynn, the only original member remaining from the band’s 1991 founding, Machine Head is performing 2½- to three-hour shows with a set list that features new songs, fan favorites, deep cuts and covers.

CJ Solar with The Allendales, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Louisiana native CJ Solar has written songs for Jason Aldean, Jerrod Neimann, Justin Moore and, most notably, co-wrote Morgan Wallen’s No. 1 hit “Up Down.” He released “The Future’s Neon,” an album filled with songs influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles and Brooks & Dunn, and is out on the road promoting that debut release.

Adam Calhoun, Demun Jones, Brodnax, Dusty Leigh, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Right-wing musician and social media personality Adam Calhoun will bring his “hick-hop” complete with controversial lyrics to the Bourbon Tuesday. Calhoun, who served time in prison for punching an off-duty police officer, has more than 1.3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel where he expresses his political and social views.