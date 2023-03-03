Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. New Zoo Bar favorites Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers are back for the first time in 2023. The Austin-based, piano-driven rock ’n’ rollers have high-energy shows, led by Parr on piano and a wicked saxophone, the Selfless Lovers are proudly retro, playing classic roots rock, influenced by the likes of the Rolling Stones, The Faces and Bruce Springsteen.

Hailey Whitters, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Iowa-born Hailey Whitters, one of the new fresh faces in country music, will make her first Lincoln stop at the Bourbon Friday. She’s touring in support of last year’s critically-acclaimed album “Raised” and will be delivering her first hit “Everything She Ain’t” that hit No. 29 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart last month.

Stööki Sound, 8 p.m. Friday, the Royal Grove. London-based producers DJ Lukey and Jelacee together make up Stööki Sound, who have been pioneers of UK Trap, blending hip-hop and dance into a unique propulsive sound.

The Rev. Horton Heat and Scott H. Biram, 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Zoo Bar. The Rev. Horton Heat just released “Roots of the Rev,” a low-fi albums of a dozen songs – from Ronnie Dawson’s “Rockin’ Bones” to Little Richard’s “Reddy Teddy,” Eddie Cochran’s “Twenty Flight Rock” and Gene Vincent’s “Race with the Devil” that made him what he is. Now the constantly touring rockabilly vet is back in Lincoln, this time at the Zoo Bar with the “dirty ol’ one man band” Scott H. Biram. This one’s sold out.

SubDocta: Bass Science Tour, 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Royal Grove. Preston Charles, aka SubDocta, broke through in 2017 with his single “2009 Was Tight” and has been perfecting what he calls the “West Coast wobble,” his hybrid of dubstep and multiple other styles since. He’s on the road with the “Bass Science Tour,” a big production affair with lots of lasers that has something to do with the music of Pink Floyd.

Photos: An early look at the metro's newest concert venue, Steelhouse Omaha 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar01.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar02.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar03.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar04.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar05.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar06.JPG 021623-owh-new-steelhouse-ar07.JPG